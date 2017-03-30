Register
09:51 GMT +330 March 2017
    U.S. President Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up as he and White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner depart the White House in Washington, U.S., March 15, 2017

    Trump's Son-in-Law's Meetings With Russian Officials Set Sanctions' Issue Aside

    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    US
    The meetings of US President Donald Trump's adviser with the chief of Russia's Vnesheconombank and the Russian ambassador to the US have not touched the issue of anti-Moscow sanctions, US media reported Thursday.

    White House advisor Jared Kushner (C) looks on as U.S. President Donald Trump (R), flanked by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (2nd L), holds a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, U.S.
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst/Files
    How Kushner's Testimony Can 'Decrease Hysteria' About Trump's 'Ties' With Russia
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The meetings of US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, who is also an adviser to the US leader, with the chief of Russia's state development bank Vnesheconombank (VEB) and the Russian ambassador to the United States have not touched the issue of anti-Moscow sanctions, US media reported Thursday, citing a source familiar with the situation.

    On Monday, The New York Times newspaper reported that US senators involved in the investigation into Trump's alleged ties to Russia expressed interest in media reports about Kushner's meeting with VEB's Sergey Gorkov in 2016. The media outlet added that Kushner had also met with Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak in December 2016.

    Kushner's meetings with both the officials were of "relationship" nature and were not about the anti-Russia sanctions introduced in 2014, the CNN broadcaster reported.

    House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif. gives reporters an update about the ongoing Russia investigation adding that President Donald Trump's campaign communications may have been monitored during the transition period as part of an incidental collection, Wednesday, March 22, 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
    © AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite
    Why US Inquiry Into Russia's Alleged Meddling in Election Reached Deadlock
    The news outlet added that Kushner as well as other members of Trump's transition team held dozens of meetings with foreign officials in order to look for ways to establish relations with the leaders of other countries.

    Earlier this week, VEB's press service said that meetings between the company's leadership and representatives of US banks and business circles in 2016 took place in a road show format and the sides discussed the bank's development strategy.

    Commenting on the meeting between Kushner and Gorkov, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday that the Kremlin was unaware of the contact, adding that the VEB had held a number of business meetings, including the one with Kushner's company.

    US media outlets have repeatedly accused Trump and his associates of alleged links with Russia, which could allegedly have contributed to the politician's victory in the recent presidential election. Russian officials have denied the allegations of meddling in the US election and the White House had also reaffirmed that there were no proof for allegations of collusion between Trump's campaign and Moscow during the election.

