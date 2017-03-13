Register
    Real estate developer Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka place their hands in concrete during topping off festivities for the 92-story Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago, Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2008.

    SNL Takes on Ivanka Trump with 'Complicit' Perfume Ad

    © AP Photo/ Charles Rex Arbogast
    You in danger, girl. Ivanka Trump has been given the SNL treatment, and the venerable sketch show didn't hold back. You're as bad as your dad, they told her.

    You're complicit

    U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a visit to the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in Langley, Virginia U.S. January 21, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    Vault 7: Disgruntled CIA Workers Sent an Important Message to President Trump

    Saturday Night Live nailed the first daughter with a faux perfume ad for "Complicit." Scarlett Johansson plays the president's offspring and adviser. She strolls dreamily into a hazy, gold ballroom to start the ad, as a narrator intones, "When she walks into a room, all eyes are on her."

    "She's Ivanka," the narrator says. "And a woman like her deserves a fragrance all her own. A scent made just for her. Because she's beautiful. She's powerful. She's… complicit."

    Ouch.

    Ivanka, "knows what she's doing," the narrator explains, before repeating "complicit."

    ​"She doesn't crave the spotlight, but we see her. Oh, how we see her," the ad continues, as Ivanka applies lipstick in a mirror. The reflection? Alec Baldwin's Trump, rubbing color on his own pursed puss.

    SNL also takes aim at Ivanka's much-claimed but hard-to-find advocacy for women. "A feminist. A champion. An advocate for women," we are told, as characters onscreen furrow their brows. "But, like, how?"

    (To be fair, given that Ivanka's called her father a feminist, perhaps she doesn't know what one is. After all, even her own father seems to value the great entrepreneur Ivanka primarily for her beauty.)

    US President Donald J. Trump delivers his first address to a joint session of Congress from the floor of the House of Representatives in Washington, DC, USA, 28 February 2017
    © REUTERS/ Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool
    Trump's 'Industrial Egoism' May Leave State Department in Hawkish Hands

    The narrator continues: "She's loyal. Devoted. Probably should have bounced after that whole Access Hollywood bus thing" — a reference to the infamous "grab ‘em by the pussy" tape.

    SNL doesn't point out that she also perhaps could have bounced after her dad said women who accused him of assault were too unattractive to rape, or after he suggested Fox News host Megyn Kelly was tough on him because she was on her period, or even when her own mother said Trump made her feel "violated." But there's only so much time in one fake commercial. 

    Ivanka's no dummy, SNL insists, nor just a loving daughter. She's a villain, too. She's positioned herself a "soft-focus feminist," great for photo opportunities and bland statements like "Women's Day is every day" on her pink-themed Twitter feed. 

    Ivanka knows where her bread is buttered. And Ivanka, we've got your number.

    "Complicit: The fragrance for the woman who could stop all of this," our narrator breathes, "but won't."

    US President Donald Trump has yet to comment on the skit, but it's hard to imagine he won't, given his history of slapping back both at SNL in general and at anyone who criticizes his daughter.

      Elias84
      in October of 2024 Ivanka Trump will turn 43, in November of 2024 she will be sworn in as the first female president of the united states also making her the youngest ever president beating JFK by 6 month, oh and a Republican.

      interesting how the hit-job has started so early.
      jas
      Democrats, the party of hate.
      jas, and slavery.
