MINSK (Sputnik) — On Thursday, Novak said Moscow and Minsk had failed to resolve the ongoing gas dispute due to Belarus’ counterproductive position on the debt repayment issue.

Moscow and Minsk have been negotiating the price of Russian gas supplied to Belarusian consumers since 2016. Minsk has refused to recognize that it has an outstanding debt, saying that the price of gas demanded by Moscow is unfair. In response to Minsk's position, among other reasons, Russia has stressed it will lower the duty-free supplies of oil to Belarus.

"As far as the statements of the head of Russia’s Ministry of Energy Alexander Novak on Belarus’ unwillingness to clear the so-called debt to Russia for the gas are concerned, the Belarusian side does not consider these funds as a debt," Vladislav Sychevich said.

In his remarks, Novak had also noted Minsk's lack of a constructive position on the gas issue, the spokesman continued.

"We consider the minister’s [Novak’s] statement does not reflect what had been actually discussed during the meeting. Such a statement resembles more to propaganda, not the statement of facts," Sychevich stressed.

According to Sychevich, the Belarusian side has repeatedly claimed it was interested in a quick resolution on the dispute.

"The Belarusian side insists either on the unconditional implementation of the intergovernmental agreement signed in November 2011 on the pricing for gas and the relevant rules and regulations, or the both sides' accord on the mutually acceptable changes to the mentioned agreement," Sychevich added.

Sychevich stressed that as a result of Thursday’s meeting, all parties agreed to continue the constructive negotiations in order to reach a mutually beneficial result.

In November 2011, Russian and Belarus leaders agreed on the lowered gas prices for Belarus for 2012-2024. In addition, Russia lent Minsk $10 billion for the building of a nuclear plant in return for Russian energy company Gazprom's 100 percent acquisition in Belarus gas pipeline operator Beltransgaz.