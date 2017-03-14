MINSK (Sputnik) — In February, Russian agricultural watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor introduced temporary restrictions on the import of beef and some other foodstuffs from Belarus over poor sanitary conditions of produce and alleged re-export from Ukraine and EU countries.

"It is the right of companies. Belarus is not able to file the lawsuit. According to the law, if such measures were applied to an entity, it has the right to bring a case before the court," Rusyi said.

None of the Belarusian companies filed a lawsuit, the deputy prime minister added.

The issues of supplies of Belarusian foodstuffs to Russia became acute in recent years after Moscow imposed embargo on EU agricultural production in response to the EU anti-Russia sanctions. Since the introduction of restrictions, Minsk has increased the volume of supplies to the Russian market raising concerns about the countries of origin of products marked as being produced in Belarus.