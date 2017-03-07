Russian PM Urges EAEU Partners Not to 'Get Exercised About' Gas Prices

© Sputnik/ Georgiy Kurolesin EAEU Countries to Start Direct Flights Between Capitals of Member Countries

BISHKEK (Kyrgyzstan) (Sputnik) — Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev called on Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) partners Tuesday not to "get exercised about" prices on Russian gas, saying non-membership could have led to European-level prices.

"In plain terms, if some countries present here were not part of our Union, they would now be buying gas at European or close to them prices, starting at $200 per 1,000 cubic meters," Medvedev said.

Members of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) should not shift their bilateral issues onto the bloc at the collective expense of the Union, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Tuesday.

"I believe that abusing the Union's right is unacceptable. Integration is supranational in nature and must remain above the national or bilateral agenda. Here we are considering issues that concern everyone. No country should allow itself bargaining and trade-offs at joint expense," Medvedev said at the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Kyrgyzstan. Speaking at the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Kyrgyzstan, the Russian prime minister said, "You do not need to prove anything and get exercised about calculations, everything would be much more expensive."

Medvedev noted that EAEU members have grown their export volumes on the Russian market in recent years, received significant privileges in energy cooperation, while the labor market has become open.