Unresolved Belarus-Russia Gas Dispute Hinders EAEU Market Development - PM

© Sputnik/ Alexei Danichev Belarus, Russia Close to Resolving Dispute Over Gas Prices

BISHKEK (Kyrgyzstan) (Sputnik) — An unresolved gas dispute between Russia and Belarus hinders market development in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Belarusian Prime Minister Andrei Kobyakov said Tuesday.

"Our partners are well aware that 96 percent of electricity in the Republic of Belarus is generated by Russian natural gas. How can you compete in the common market in this situation," Kobyakov said at the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Kyrgyzstan.

He questioned "why, after the creation of the EAEU the difference is almost three times higher instead of a gradual reduction?"

"What freedom of movement of goods, services, capital and labor can there be here," Kobyakov said.