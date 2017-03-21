Belarus Delegation Holding Talks on Energy With Russia in Moscow - Source

MINSK (Sputnik) — The source said that initially the deadline to find the solution was set for March 31.

"A delegation [from Belarus] is in Moscow for this reason… In fact, the talks with the Russian side on resolving this issue are ongoing. The experts and heads of relevant ministries are taking part in the negotiations, including top government officials," the source said.

Press Secretary of the Prime Minister of Belarus Vladislav Sychevich confirmed that a delegation was sent to Moscow.

According to Sychevich, Deputy Prime Minister Vladimir Semashko is in Moscow for a two-day visit that began on Monday.

Moscow and Minsk are negotiating the price of Russian gas supplied to Belarusian consumers. Minsk has been refusing to recognize that it has an outstanding debt, saying that the price of $132.77 per 1,000 cubic meters of gas demanded by Moscow is unfair. Russia has stressed that payments must be made in line with the existing contract.