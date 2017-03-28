Register
21:27 GMT +328 March 2017
Live
    Search
    NATO troops

    What's Behind US' Shift From Cooperation With Russia to 'Deterrence and Defense'

    © AP Photo/ Octav Ganea, Mediafax
    Politics
    Get short URL
    276131

    During his recent testimonies before US congressmen, EUCOM Commander Gen. Curtis M. Scaparrotti had repeatedly stressed that Washington should boost its military presence in Europe to "deter" Russia. Speaking on Radio Sputnik Russian journalist Mikhail Sheynkman dubbed it "the occupation of Europe."

    RSD-10 Pioneer missile system
    © Sputnik/ Anton Denisov
    INF Treaty Row May Spark Arms Race in Europe
    The US has "occupied" Europe and come close to Russia's borders, Russian journalist Mikhail Sheynkman noted on Radio Sputnik.

    Commenting on United States European Command Gen. Curtis M. Scaparrotti's March 23 testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee, Sheynkman came to the conclusion that US generals are still stuck in a Cold War mindset.

    Speaking to the committee, Scaparrotti stated that the US European Command is seeking additional forces to counterbalance Russia's growing military power.

    "EUCOM is coordinating across the DOD [Department of Defense] to obtain the forces we need in every warfare domain. This may include additional maneuver forces, combat air squadrons, anti-submarine capabilities, a carrier strike group and maritime amphibious capabilities," the general said demanding more assets "to deter Russia from further aggression."

    Today, the US military has about 62,000 troops in Europe, while during the Cold War Washington had deployed 300,000 troops in the region.

    "As [Scaparrotti] admitted at a congressional hearing, it was due to [former Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter's] instructions that the United States Army has adopted a new operational defense plan for Europe for the first time in a quarter of a century. So they call the occupation of the Old World," Sheynkman said.

    Anti-NATO graffiti in Montenegro
    © Sputnik/ Vasily Raksha
    Attempts to 'Push Balkans Into NATO, Change Their Genetic Code' Destabilize the Region
    Citing Scaparrotti, the Russian journalist noted that "American tanks returned to European soil," "American fighter-bombers demonstrate dominance in the air" in the European theatre, while the US Navy operates in adjacent mainland Europe waters.

    In other words, the US military has taken the European continent under control, Sheynkman remarked, adding that now the Pentagon and NATO are stationed in close proximity to Russian borders.

    On March 28, Scaparrotti had delivered yet another testimony before the House Committee on Armed Services.

    Reiterating his previous statements, Scaparotti underscored that the US has shifted from "engagement and cooperation" with Russia to "deterrence and defense" following Crimea's reunification with Russia in 2014.

    US Marines sit by a pile of assault rifles
    © AP Photo/ Vadim Ghirda
    Is Trump Giving the Pentagon Free Rein to Wage War as It Likes?
    According to the general, Russia is seeking to regain its "great power status." Scaparrotti insisted that the only way to counterbalance Russia is to beef up the US military presence in Europe. "The Russians are opportunists," the general said, "they respect only force."

    To accomplish this task, the US has to increase its surveillance capabilities in Europe, to boost EUCOM's land, naval and air forces and most notably, the European missile defense systems.

    Interestingly, the general admitted that the US Navy still dominates the sea in the region; nevertheless, Scaparotti said, the US should boost its submarine forces to continue to maintain its dominance.

    Speaking to the Committee, the general claimed that Russia is using a hybrid warfare means, which include cyberattacks, disinformation campaigns and political provocations.

    However, the general shied away from mentioning the CIA/NSA cyber technics and information warfare capabilities recently exposed by WikiLeaks.

    He expressed concerns about the ongoing modernization of Russia's conventional and nuclear forces, insisting that they pose a challenge to NATO.

    Furthermore, Scaparotti claimed that Moscow's major goal is to "divide and weaken NATO," as well as to "undermine liberal democracy" in Europe.

    AMX Leclerc
    © Photo: Cjp24
    Heavy Equipment for French Troops of NATO Battalion Arrive in Estonia - Defense Forces
    Still, Scaparotti didn't refer to any credible evidence to back his claim and didn't answer the question whether the presence of a US reinforced military contingent would be "accepted and welcomed in Europe."

    NATO's muscle-flexing and saber-rattling on Russian borders are unlikely to bear any fruit, according to Sheynkman. Furthermore, the unnecessary escalation may lead to dire consequences, he remarked.

    It appears that for Scaparotti-like generals the Cold War will never become a thing of the past, Sheynkman noted.

    Related:

    Looking in the Wrong Place: Russian Iskanders 'Not the Source of Threat to NATO'
    Vigilance Test: What's Behind NATO Jet Flights Near Russia's Border
    NATO-Russia Council Meeting to Focus on Ukraine, Afghanistan
    US Senate Advances Vote to Allow Montenegro in NATO Alliance
    NATO Scheming to Boost Drones’ Spying Capabilities
    Tags:
    US foreign policy, military buildup, Cold War, NATO, Department of Defense, US Navy, Pentagon, Curtis Scaparrotti, Crimea, Europe, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Снимок Maja and Thomas чешского фотографа Simona Nalepkova, победивший в Национальном конкурсе 2017 Sony World Photography Awards
    2017 Sony World Photography Awards: Fantastic National Awards Winners Revealed
    It's a Kind of Magic
    It's a Kind of Magic
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok