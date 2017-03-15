Register
20:59 GMT +315 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Busan, South Korea

    South Korea to Foster Ties With Russia Despite Domestic Situation Ambassador

    © Flickr/ Studio Kei
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 2801

    South Korea is willing to actively develop relations with Russia in spite of the domestic political situation in Seoul, caused by the aftermath of the recent impeachment of president Park Geun-hye, the Republic of Korea’s ambassador to Russia, Park Ro-byug, said Wednesday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier on March 9, the Constitutional Court of South Korea 9 unanimously upheld the parliamentary decision to impeach Park over a corruption scandal.

    South Korean President Park Geun-hye (File)
    © REUTERS/ Jung Yeon-Je/Pool/File Photo
    South Korea's Ex-President to Undergo Corruption Case Questioning on March 21

    "Despite that the developments [in South Korea] are evolving very rapidly, our government and the embassy are sticking to the strong position that we will continue to develop bilateral relations with Russia," ambassador Park said during the meeting with Viktor Ozerov, the head of the defense committee of the Russian upper house of parliament.

    This file photo taken on December 18, 2012 shows South Korea's presidential candidate Moon Jae-In of the opposition Democratic United Party speaking during a press conference at the party head office in Seoul.
    © AFP 2017/ KIM JAE-HWAN
    Will a New South Korean Leader Improve Relations With Pyongyang?
    South Korea did not join the sanctions of Western countries against Russia and has always striven to promote bilateral ties, the ambassador underlined.

    A political scandal around the South Korean president broke out in late October 2016, when media reported that Park had allowed her close associate Choi Soon-sil, who did not hold any official post, to be involved in state affairs. Park was accused of extorting money from corporations, including Samsung, with the assistance of Choi, who is currently under arrest.

    Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier this month that the political crisis in South Korea will not affect Moscow-Seoul relations.

    The relations between Moscow and Seoul are unlikely to be regarded as very active, a September 3 summit notwithstanding, that was held on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok. The leaders of Russia and South Korea signed a number of documents there; in particular, an agreement on maritime search and rescue, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the ministries of industry and trade, and an agreement of cooperation on investment projects in Russia's Far East fishery industry.

    Tags:
    impeachment, diplomatic relations, Park Geun-hye, Park Ro-Byug, South Korea, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Syrian Kurds Showcase Traditional Attire at Fashion Show
    Military Pinups
    Deep Throat
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok