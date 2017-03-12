Register
22:49 GMT +3
12 March 2017
    U.S. President Donald Trump delivers his first address to a joint session of Congress from the floor of the House of Representatives iin Washington, U.S., February 28, 2017

    'Witch Hunt’: Dems 'Hope Find Anything Allowing Start of Impeachment'

    © REUTERS/ Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool
    US
    1696151

    Head of the FBI James Comey informed the US Congress about the ongoing investigation into alleged Russian "interference" in the US election campaign. Russian political expert Vladimir Batyuk believes that the Democratic Party repeatedly raises this issue in an attempt to justify its failure.

    In an interview with Sputnik, senior research fellow at the Center for Military and Political Studies at the Institute for USA and Canadian Studies Vladimir Batyuk believes that the Democrats found another pretext to justify their loss in the presidential election.

    "Of course, there is no evidence, but Democrats are actively raising this issue," the expert told Sputnik. "The leadership of the Democratic Party has to explain to its party members why the Democratic Party lost election that it was expected to win. In this case, the "Russian involvement" could be the best justification and explanation for the leadership of the Democratic Party," Batyuk told Radio Sputnik.

    US Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton arrives at Burke Lakefront airport in Cleveland, Ohio US, October 21, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    Democrats Seek to Delegitimize Trump to 'Distract Attention From Their Failure'
    At the same time, the allegations are aimed not at demonizing Russia, but rather at discrediting new US President Donald Trump. In particular, the Democrats have not given up hope of finding Trump's links with Russia in his tax declaration, which he has refused to disclose, the expert noted.

    "They are looking for an excuse. Some Democrats do not give up hope of finding clues, anything that would allow starting the impeachment proceedings against the 45th US president. Although I must say the campaign has exhausted lately. This "witch hunt" went too far, it's time to finish it, and even the mass media, including those unfriendly towards Trump, have to admit it," the expert said.

    The US intelligence service repeatedly accused US President Donald Trump of having won the US elections because of an alleged Russian interference, but failed to provide any evidence. Donald Trump has repeatedly denied these allegations, while Moscow has called them absurd and groundless.

    witch hunt, impeachment, involvement, election, Donald Trump, United States, Russia
