Democrats Won't Be Part of 'Illegitimate' Inquiry on Alleged Russian Meddling

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US Democrats from the the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee may abandon the investigation into Russian alleged meddling in the presidential elections if it would not be "legitimate and comprehensive," Representative Jackie Speier said.

"I’m not going to be part of a dog-and-pony show that is not a serious effort to do an investigation because this is really serious. If it’s not a legitimate and comprehensive and in-depth investigation, why would we be party to it?" Speier told The New York Times newspaper Saturday.

She added that all nine committee’s Democrats would not hesitate, “under certain circumstances,” to pull their support of the investigation.

On Wednesday, the Intelligence Committee Chair Devin Nunes said that the first hearing would take place on March 20.

The Russian government has repeatedly denied any attempts to sway the US election to Donald Trump — an allegation levelled by the US intelligence agencies during the final days of former President Barack Obama administration.