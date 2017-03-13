S. Korea, US to Begin Annual Key Resolve Drills Amid High Tensions on Peninsula

© REUTERS/ KCNA North Korea May Be Close to Targeting US With Nuclear Missile

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — South Korea and the United States will begin annual Key Resolve military exercises on Monday amid high tensions on the peninsula prompted by the recent North Korea missile tests, local media reported.

The computer-simulated command post exercise will be held until March 24, Yonhap news agency reported.

In 2017, North Korea carried out tests of four ballistic missiles, and conducted two nuclear tests and 24 missile launches last year.