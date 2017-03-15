Register
15 March 2017
    Soldiers walk past buildings destroyed during combat activities in the residential part of Ancient Palmyra in Homs Governorate, Syria

    Syria Turns Into Regional Proxies' Playground as Conflict Enters Seventh Year

    © Sputnik/ Michael Alaeddin
    After more than six years into the conflict in Syria, it appears that the Arab state has become the entangled stage in a number of parallel proxy wars between regional players such as Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the Gulf States and many others, a member of the Damascus Platform opposition group told Sputnik Wednesday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — He added that cooperation between Turkey, Russia and Iran on Syria was a significant step toward conflict resolution and may prevent deterioration of further escalation of the war in the Arab republic from deteriorating into direct regional conflict with other countries.

    People inspect the damage at the site of an attack by two suicide bombers in Damascus, Syria
    © REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
    Terror Attacks in Damascus Aim to Disrupt Syrian Settlement - Minister

    "After all these years into the Syrian crisis, we can say that this conflict is turned into a true proxy regional war. We do not talk about a pure Syrian civil war any longer. We witness how different countries got involved into this conflict, namely Turkey, the United States, which sent troops to Syria; we can also talk about the Saudis’ and the Gulf States’ interference into the conflict," Tarek Ahmad, who is also a member of the Syrian Social Nationalist Party (SSNP), said.

    The statement is symbolic as March 15 marks the sixth anniversary of the beginning of the military conflict in Syria. On March 15 and 16, 2011, the Syrian authorities suppressed demonstrations directed against President Bashar Assad in Damascus. Since then the country has been dragged through constant internal strife, pitting suffering from the civil war between government troops against numerous oppositional groups and terrorist organizations.

    Children from refugee families near the area of hostilities in Aleppo. File photo
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Alaeddin
    How 2016 Became the Worst Year for Syrian Children

    Ahmad underscored that coordination between Washington and Moscow was crucial as those countries are the main two agents proxy-fighting in Syria noting that "Moscow had legal grounds for combat missions in Syria unlike the US-led anti-IS [anti-Daesh] coalition."

    The politician elaborated that he is not optimistic about immediate coordination between the two states due to the uncertainty as to US President Donald Trump’s Syria policy.

    "I cannot find any indicators of the real American policy towards Syria, it is not yet clear what the administration wants to do and what could be the US plan for the region," Ahmad said.

    On Monday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters that the administration of President Donald Trump does not exclude from consideration cooperating with Moscow in combating the outlawed Daesh terror group in Syria.

    Also on Monday, US media reported Trump's national security team was no longer considering any further collaboration with Russia against Daesh in Syria, citing former officials and current advisers familiar with the Defense Department plan.

      cast235
      Russia let them win. Russia should had sent 250,000 personnel with tanks and combined arms.
      It would had empty town after town. In a year Syria would had been clean. Including RAQAA.
      But distracted with NATO , Russia failed.
      IF Russia wants to win in the future fast, it MUST send ground troops,.

      I would had sent T72, 3 Terminator 2 and transports.. Train Syrian military, By now, Syria would be 80% clean.
      Even PALMYRA re failed!!! A SHAME, because was not well defended. Barricade 360 deg and create a sprocket like. A start IF is a small area.
      And cover to resist artillery .

      Then machine guns, artillery, and many other weapons would had defended the perimeter. Check points would had check for locals and I.D them. Positively

      Once Syria have enough personnel , the reins be passed to Damascus. NOT to proxy mercenaries as U.S , NATO etc want now.
