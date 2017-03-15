US-Led Coalition Strikes Engage Daesh Sniper Team Near Mosul

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Mosul strikes also damaged 18 supply routes and suppressed 11 mortar teams and six tactical units, according to the Central Command.

"Near Mosul, five strikes engaged five ISIS [Daesh] tactical units and an ISIS sniper team; destroyed 11 fighting positions, five mortar systems, three watercraft, two supply caches, two VBIEDs, a medium machine gun, a heavy machine gun, a rocket-propelled grenade system, an anti-air artillery system and an ISIS headquarters," the release stated on Wednesday.

Nine additional strikes in Iraq engaged Daesh tactical units, a sniper team and destroyed a vehicle borne improvised explosive device (VBIED), IEDs, mortar systems, weapons caches, vehicles, a fuel cache and a VBIED facility near Al Asad, Al Huwayjah, Bayji, Haditha, Kisik, Rawah and Tal Afar.

In Syria, the coalition conducted 11 strikes consisting of 11 engagements near Deir ez-Zor and Raqqa.

Three strikes near Deir ez-Zor destroyed six barges and a front-end loader and engaged an Daesh staging area, while eight near Raqqa engaged four terrorist tactical units and destroyed six fighting positions, two mortar systems, an ammunition cache, a weapons cache and a building.