16:26 GMT +315 March 2017
    Smoke billowing from buildings in Hammam al-Alil area south of Mosul

    US-Led Coalition Strikes Engage Daesh Sniper Team Near Mosul

    Middle East
    Topic:
    Military Operation to Retake Mosul From Daesh (176)
    The US-led coalition conducted 25 strikes consisting of 81 engagements against Daesh in Iraq and Syria on Tuesday, including five strikes that engaged a sniper team near Mosul, the Central Command said in a press release.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Mosul strikes also damaged 18 supply routes and suppressed 11 mortar teams and six tactical units, according to the Central Command.

    "Near Mosul, five strikes engaged five ISIS [Daesh] tactical units and an ISIS sniper team; destroyed 11 fighting positions, five mortar systems, three watercraft, two supply caches, two VBIEDs, a medium machine gun, a heavy machine gun, a rocket-propelled grenade system, an anti-air artillery system and an ISIS headquarters," the release stated on Wednesday.

    Iraqi rapid response members fire a missile against DAESH militants during a battle with the militants in Mosul, Iraq, March 11, 2017.
    90% of Mosul Retaken from Daesh - Police Chief
    Nine additional strikes in Iraq engaged Daesh tactical units, a sniper team and destroyed a vehicle borne improvised explosive device (VBIED), IEDs, mortar systems, weapons caches, vehicles, a fuel cache and a VBIED facility near Al Asad, Al Huwayjah, Bayji, Haditha, Kisik, Rawah and Tal Afar.

    In Syria, the coalition conducted 11 strikes consisting of 11 engagements near Deir ez-Zor and Raqqa.

    Three strikes near Deir ez-Zor destroyed six barges and a front-end loader and engaged an Daesh staging area, while eight near Raqqa engaged four terrorist tactical units and destroyed six fighting positions, two mortar systems, an ammunition cache, a weapons cache and a building.

    Topic:
    Military Operation to Retake Mosul From Daesh (176)

