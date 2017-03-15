Register
16:26 GMT +315 March 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Damascus, Syria. (File)

    Second Blast Rocks Damascus in One Day

    © AP Photo/ Hassan Ammar
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 51314

    A second explosion occurred in the Syrian capital of Damascus on Wednesday, state TV reported.

    "A terrorist explosion in the Rabweh area in Damascus," state TV reported. The blast reportedly took place in a restaurant in Damascus' north-west, a security source told Sputnik.

    According to the source, law enforcement officials pursued three suicide bombers who intended to blow themselves up after the terrorist attack that occurred earlier in the day. One of the terrorists entered the restaurant and activated an explosive device.

    The number of possible victims of the blast is unknown so far, but there are killed and injured, the source said.

    Earlier in the day, a suicide bomber caused an explosion in the Palace of Justice in Damascus killing at least 31 and injuring 60.

    A general view shows the court house in Damascus, Syria
    © REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
    Explosion Hits Palace of Justice in Damascus, Killing at Least 31 and Injuring 60
    According to al-Watan newspaper, the suspected terrorist intended to attack at a time when there was a large crowd in the lobby of the Palace of Justice. Police tried to detain him, but he managed to break through and activate the explosive device attached to his body.

    The two explosions on Wednesday took place four days after a deadly twin suicide blast in Damascus. On Saturday, two blasts occurred near Bab al-Saghir cemetery in Damascus. Syrian Interior Minister Mohammad Shaar confirmed that at least 40 people were killed and 120 injured as a result of the attack.

    The Tahrir al Sham militant group, which was organized at the initiative of the Jabhat Fatah al Sham terror group (formerly known as al-Nusra Front), is said to have claimed responsibility for the attack.

    Related:

    Moscow Condemns Terrorist Attack in Damascus Aimed to Undermine Ceasefire
    Responsible for Terror Attacks in Damascus Must Be Held Accountable - UN Chief
    Germany Condemns Deadly Twin Bombing in Syria's Damascus - Foreign Ministry
    France Strongly Condemns Twin Bombing in Damascus – Foreign Ministry
    Syria Urges UN Chief, Security Council to Condemn Twin Terror Attack in Damascus
    Tags:
    explosion, Damascus, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Syrian Kurds Showcase Traditional Attire at Fashion Show
    Military Pinups
    Deep Throat
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok