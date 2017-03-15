© REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi Ex-UK Ambassador to Syria Tells Sputnik That UK Should Stay Out of Civil War

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — The Syrian government is making every effort to help those civilians affected by the ongoing military conflict in the country, Syrian Minister of Social Affairs and Labor Rima Qadri told Sputnik Wednesday.

"The Syrian government is working on implementing its full potential in order to meet the needs of its citizen, and counter the challenges provoked by the crisis in the country," Qadri said.

She added that the representatives from all relevant governmental entities have formed a committee aimed at developing measures toward aiding Syrian civilians.

"We are especially concerned about internally displaced persons suffering from the terror groups’ aggression, as well as the challenges related to this problem and concerning directly the refugees' needs," Qadri stressed, mentioning the need for food, healthcare and security.

The social affairs minister pointed out that it was necessary to help refugees, especially women and children, the most vulnerable demographics, cope with psychological traumas caused by the surrounding conflict. She also noted that the government has attempted to reduce the negative impact of the crisis on the two key qualities of Syrian society: honor and productivity.

In addition, Qadri mentioned a number of difficulties connected to the attacks on infrastructure.

"[The attacks] led to the high number of malfunctions and breakdowns of production facilities. This of course automatically reflects on everything concerning the day-to-day lives of Syrian citizens," Qadri said.

The military crisis in Syria between government troops and numerous opposition and terrorist organizations has been been ongoing since 2011.