ASTANA (Sputnik) — The civil war between the Syrian government troops and numerous opposition and terrorist organizations has been ongoing for six years, starting on March 15, 2011 with mass protests in the southern city of Daraa. According to UN data, there are 13.5 million people in need of humanitarian assistance in Syria, and over $3 billion is required to supply these people with life-saving aid in 2017.

Syrian man walking past damaged buildings in Aleppo © REUTERS/ Ali Hashisho

Syrian children play at the one of the street in Aleppo © REUTERS/ Ali Hashisho

A Syrian child pulls a plastic crate carrying water bottle the one of the street in Aleppo © REUTERS/ Ali Hashisho

Syrian girls walk past destruction during a sandstorm in the once rebel-held Bab al-Nasr neighbourhood in the old part of Aleppo on March 10, 2017 © AFP 2017/ JOSEPH EID

Syrians children play during a sandstorm in the once rebel held Karm al-Jabal neighbourhood in the northern city of Aleppo on March 10, 2017 © AFP 2017/ JOSEPH EID

Syrian woman carries bags of bread on her head at the one of the street in Aleppo © REUTERS/ Ali Hashisho

Woman sells bread at the street in Aleppo

"There are still hundred thousands people displaced within the city and hundreds of families who returned to their neighborhoods in the Eastern part of the city. They have little access to food, water and healthcare," Gasser said.

She pointed out that the ICRC, alongside the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC), was making efforts to respond to people's needs, in particular, by providing hot meals, water and daily essentials, as well as assisting health facilities with medicines and equipment.

However, Gasser highlighted that all this was not enough and more assistance was needed.

"People, whether on the move, residents or besieged, are suffering and trying to survive under precarious conditions. Reaching them and alleviating their suffering is our priority and it is crucial to allow humanitarian organizations to have regular and unimpeded access to civilians who are in need, be it besieged, hard to reach areas or elsewhere," Gasser added.