Register
21:34 GMT +301 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Painted portrait of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi

    Al-Baghdadi's 'Farewell' Decoy: Daesh 'Retreating to Regroup and Strike Again'

    © Flickr/ Thierry Ehrmann
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 14310

    Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's "farewell sermon" does not mean that the war is over for the terrorist group. It is more likely that Daesh will use the pause to regroup and resupply its fighters, Iranian political analyst Emad Abshenass told Sputnik.

    This July 5, 2014 photo shows an image grab taken from a propaganda video released by al-Furqan Media allegedly showing Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, aka Caliph Ibrahim, adressing Muslim worshippers at a mosque in the militant-held northern Iraqi city of Mosul
    © AFP 2016/
    Degraded and Destroyed? Daesh Leader Al-Baghdadi Allegedly Admits Failure in Iraq, Orders Retreat
    One shouldn't delude oneself into believing that Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi will lay down his arms, Emad Abshenass, an Iranian political analyst and editor-in-chief of Iran Press newspaper, says.

    On Wednesday al-Baghdadi reportedly issued a statement called a "farewell address."

    In his speech the leader of the terrorist group admitted that his organization had suffered defeat in recent clashes in Iraq, an independent Iraqi broadcaster Alsumaria News reported citing a source in Nineveh province.

    "Calling his speech a farewell address, al-Baghdadi circulated it among Daesh preachers and explained what was going on with the group. The preachers started talking about the defeats Daesh is suffering in Nineveh province and other parts of Iraq," the source said.

    The news came amid the Iraqi offensive on Mosul. On Monday, Mahmud al Surdji, a member of Iraq's Nineveh Plain Protection Units told Sputnik Arabic that the Iraqi government had restored its control over the highway connecting Mosul and the capital Baghdad.

    "One shouldn't rely on the so-called 'farewell sermon' delivered by al-Baghdadi and believe that the terrorist groups' destructive activities have come to an end," Abshenass told Sputnik Persian.

    View of Fakhr-al-Din al-Ma'ani Castle, known as Palmyra citadel, on a hilltop in the ancient city of Palmyra (File)
    © AFP 2016/ JOSEPH EID
    City of Palmyra Now Within Firing Range of Syrian Government Forces as Daesh Terrorists Flee
    "They still have plans to continue to carry out terrorist attacks in other regions. For starters they are likely to hide in inaccessible mountainous regions, and then they will take action," he said.

    The Iranian journalist recalled that during the US occupation of Iraqi and Afghanistan terrorists went underground and continued to conduct their subversive operations. As it turned out the Americans failed to cope with the terror threat.

    It appears that the history repeats itself, the political analyst noted. According to Abshenass, Daesh still poses a challenge to the US military in the region.

    He believes that the only way to tackle the Daesh threat is to "use the strength and solidarity of the people" which know the area where the terrorists could be hiding.

    Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) fire toward Daesh militants, west of Mosul, Iraq February 22, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Stringer
    Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) fire toward Daesh militants, west of Mosul, Iraq February 22, 2017

    Abshenass opined that the People's Mobilization Forces (PMF) — also known as Al-Hashd Al-Sha'abi — an Iraqi organization composed of predominantly Shiite militia groups, would be the perfect choice for this mission.

    The Iranian journalist pointed out that Daesh's destructive ideology poses yet another challenge. As long as it exists it will attract new followers and supporters.

    "It's not an easy task to eradicate an ideology," he remarked.

    On the other hand, terrorists usually try to blend in with ordinary people and that seriously complicates anti-terrorist operations.

    Islamic state
    © Flickr/ Day Donaldson
    Islamic state

    Sergei Demidenko, a researcher at the School of Public Policy of the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANERA), echoes Abshenass.

    In his interview with RIA Novosti, Demidenko said that al-Baghdadi's "farewell speech" doesn't mean a breakthrough in the war against Daesh.

    "Now they are likely to go to the mountains, hide there, regroup, and then try to return what was taken from them," he assumed.

    "Most likely, they will continue to fight in every way possible. By the way, there was a strikingly similar story in Afghanistan when the Americans invaded in 2001, the Taliban scattered, then regrouped and resumed a guerrilla war," Demidenko noted.

    The Russian academic has no doubts that Daesh will try to make a "successful" comeback.

    They announced a retreat merely because they need a pause to regroup their forces, he believes.

    "They are retreating to regroup and to strike again because they didn't give up. This is the distinctive feature of the ideology of Daesh and similar [terrorist groups]: they are focused on a permanent war," Demidenko explained.

    "Unless they are completely exhausted and destroyed, one cannot say that their doctrine ceased to exist," he said.

    Related:

    Mission Accomplished: Turkey Secures Border From Daesh After Liberating al-Bab
    Daesh's Gruesome Legacy: Sputnik Obtains Photos of Mass Grave in South Mosul
    Syrian Army Storming Hotel Complex in Daesh-Held Southwestern Palmyra
    Almighty Commanders: Will US Generals Fight Daesh Without Trump’s Approval?
    Tags:
    Shia militias, The Syrian war, Popular Mobilization Units, Daesh, Taliban, al-Qaeda, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Afghanistan, Iran, Syria, Iraq, United States, Russia, Mosul, Middle East
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Sony World Photography Awards 2017: World's Finest Images Shortlist
    Sony World Photography Awards 2017: World's Finest Images Shortlist
    Friend in Need
    Trump's Vice Grip
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok