Register
13:59 GMT +301 March 2017
Live
    Search
    This July 5, 2014 photo shows an image grab taken from a propaganda video released by al-Furqan Media allegedly showing the leader of the Islamic State (IS) jihadist group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, aka Caliph Ibrahim, adressing Muslim worshippers at a mosque in the militant-held northern Iraqi city of Mosul

    Terrorists Take Flight! Daesh Chief Al-Baghdadi Allegedly Orders Retreat in Iraq

    © AFP 2016/
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Military Operation to Retake Mosul From Daesh (167)
    0 13740

    Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has acknowledged the terrorist group's defeat in Iraq, urging his supporters to take refuge in the country's mountainous regions, independent Iraqi news network Alsumaria reported.

    Members of the Iraqi rapid response forces fire a missile toward Islamic State militants during a battle in the south of Mosul, Iraq February 19, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra
    Key Reasons Why 'It'll Take More Than a Few Months' to Free Western Mosul
    Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, leader of the infamous terrorist group Daesh (ISIL/ISIS), gave a speech in which he admitted that his organization had suffered defeat in recent hostilities in Iraq, the independent Iraqi news network Alsumaria quoted a source in Nineveh province as saying on Wednesday.

    Al-Baghdadi's speech came amid reports that Daesh commanders based in the western part of Iraq's Mosul are fleeing the city.

    "Calling his speech a farewell address, al-Baghdadi circulated it among Daesh preachers and explained what was going on with the group. The preachers started talking about the defeats Daesh is suffering in Nineveh province and other parts of Iraq," the source said.

    On Monday, Mahmud al Surdji, a representative of Iraq's Nineveh Plain Protection Units told Sputnik Arabic that government forces had taken full control of the highway connecting Mosul and the capital Baghdad.

    Iraqi security forces advance towards the western side of Mosul, Iraq February 19, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Khalid al Mousily
    Iraqi security forces advance towards the western side of Mosul, Iraq February 19, 2017.

    According to him, forces from the 9th Armored Division have encircled the Daesh terrorists near Mosul's largest electric power plant, on the west bank of the Tigris River.

    He said that later this week, the Iraqi army is planning to finish its operation to free the Wadi Hajar neighborhood.

    He added that the liberation of this particular district will provide the army with access to other districts of the city which still remain under Daesh control.

    US. army soldiers stand next a military vehicle in the town of Bartella, east of Mosul, Iraq, December 27, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Ammar Awad
    Baghdad Unlikely to Demand US Troops Withdrawal After Mosul Liberation
    Mosul, Iraq's second largest city, was captured by Daesh terrorists in June 2014. Iraqi and US-led coalition forces liberated the eastern part of the city in late January 2017, while its western part remains under terrorist control.

    Last Sunday, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi announced the start of operations to liberate the western part of the city.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Topic:
    Military Operation to Retake Mosul From Daesh (167)

    Related:

    Iraqi Troops Completely Liberate Mosul Airport From Daesh - Source
    Thousands of Iraqis Displaced, Suffer Amid Escalating Fighting in Mosul - IOM
    US-Led Coalition Conducts 6 Strikes Against Daesh Near Mosul - Joint Task Force
    Daesh Trapped After Iraqi Forces Recapture Mosul Airport - US Envoy
    Tags:
    terrorists, defeat, province, hostilities, army, government, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Iraq, Mosul
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Everybody Dance Now! Rio de Janeiro’s 2017 Carnival
    Everybody Dance Now! Rio de Janeiro's 2017 Carnival
    Never Enough
    Never Enough
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok