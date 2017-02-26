Register
26 February 2017
    Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, left, meets French President Francois Hollande at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France. (File)

    French Lawmakers Urge Hollande to Recognize Palestinian State

    Lawmakers from both houses of the French parliament called on President Francois Hollande to recognize the state of Palestine, in a letter published Sunday by a French newspaper.

    Palestinians and foreigners march towards Israel's controversial separation wall between the West Bank village of Bilin near Ramallah and the Israeli settlement of Modiin Ilit during a demonstration against settlements in the area, on February 17, 2017
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Lawmakers argued Paris must live up to the very principle of a two-state solution it had been advocating by allowing the state of Palestine to exist in order to put Palestinians on an equal footing with Israelis in reconciliation talks.

    "Mr. President, rise to the challenge and do not miss your rendez-vous with the history by immediately recognizing the state of Palestine," the joint letter, carried by Le Journal du Dimanche, read.

    The message, signed by 153 lawmakers, pointed to France’s role as mediator between Israel and the Palestinians. Its latest attempt to revive their dialogue on a two-state solution in January ended in an impasse.

    "France must show its determination to break the deadlock in the conflict by solemnly reaffirming in the name of the inalienable right to self-determination that Palestinians are entitled to statehood," they stressed.

    US President Donald Trump’s staunch support of Israel and his recent suggestion he might recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, despite its neutral status, has added a sense of urgency to the decades-old dispute on Palestine’s statehood.

