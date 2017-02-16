Saudi Arabia Looks to Working With Trump to Resolve Middle East Crises - FM

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Al-Jubeir reportedly made the statement at the G20 foreign ministers meeting in Bonn referring to US President Donald Trump’s vision of the resolution of the Israel-Palestine conflict.

"We expect to work with Trump’s administration on all the problems of the region," Al-Jubeir said as quoted by the Bahraini newspaper Al-Wasat.

At a joint press conference with the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, Trump said he was open to alternatives to the two-state solution of the Israeli-Palestinian peace process.

The Saudi foreign minister also noted he is optimistic about overcoming the numerous challenges the Middle East faces.

The Two State Solution is the concept of the settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian crisis calling for the creation of two states, Israel and Palestine, for two groups of people, and implying the establishment of the independent and sovereign Palestinian state within its 1967 borders. The concept has been considered as the single option to achieving peace in the region for the last 25 years.