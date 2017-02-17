Register
16:50 GMT +317 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Palestinian protestors stand facing the Israeli settlement of Qadumim (Kedumim) during clashes with Israeli security forces following a demonstration against the expropriation of Palestinian land by Israel in the village of Kfar Qaddum, near Nablus, in the occupied West Bank on December 30, 2016

    'Israel is Moving Rapidly Towards Apartheid State'

    © AFP 2016/ JAAFAR ASHTIYEH
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    435161

    Speaking at a joint news conference with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, President Donald Trump said that the US would no longer insist on the creation of a Palestinian state. Radio Sputnik discussed the issue with Menachem Klein, professor of political science at Bar Ilan University.

    When questioned about his position on Israeli settlements, Trump asked Netanyahu to “hold back on settlements for a little bit.”

    In his turn Netanyahu told reporters that he hopes to "reach an understanding" with the American President on the settlements.

    “After seeing President Trump, Netanyahu said that he would not restrain Jerusalem settlement expansion, so in Jerusalem we’ll see more settlements and nothing of what Trump requests,” Professor Klein said.

    When asked about his overall take on Donald Trump and his decision to step back from decades-long US support for an independent Palestinian state,

    Menachem Klein said that he thought that Trump was “ignorant about the details and history of Israeli-Palestinian negotiations.”

    U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump appears at a campaign roundtable event in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., October 28, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Carlo Allegri/File Photo
    US Should Stop Treating Israel With ‘Total Disdain’ - Trump
    “He recently said that Palestinians should recognize Israel, but Palestinians recognized Israel back in September 1993. What he is saying is ‘I have many things to do at home, so go and negotiate, that’s it. Whatever you agree, I will support you.’”

    Klein added that Israel is much more powerful than Palestine and wants to dictate its terms to the other side without any third party trying to reach a balance.

    “This will not lead to an agreement. The Palestinians will not go anywhere and Israel will eventually face a demographic problem or a one-person-one-vote formula and the two-state option will come back to the table.”

    Speaking about President Trump’s decision to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, Professor Klein said that many Arab heads of state warned Washington to reconsider, arguing that the issue of Jerusalem was even more serious than that of Jewish settlements.

    “It is a symbolic act, but it is still very important.”

    Meanwhile, signs coming from Washington seem to point out that President Trump’s intended decision to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem might not be implemented so quickly.

    A picture taken on December 28, 2016 shows the US Embassy building in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv
    © AFP 2016/ JACK GUEZ
    Relocation of US Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem to Complicate Crisis - Mogherini
    US policy officially says the embassy should be moved to Jerusalem.

    Yet previous US presidents chose not to go ahead with the relocation, using a presidential waiver every six months.  The latest waiver expires in June 1, and it’s unclear if Trump could move the embassy before then.

    “Maybe in June, when Israelis and Jews worldwide will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Israeli occupation of Jerusalem, Trump will decide to give such a present to Bibi [Netanyahu],” Professor Klein noted.

    He added that for Israel the move of the US embassy to Jerusalem would mean official recognition of Jerusalem as part of the Jewish state and the Israeli annexation of the city.

    When asked whether the “two-state” concept was viable and workable and whether public opinion could play a role in changing the situation, Menachem Klein said that a two-state solution is possible, but this would not be easy, just like the one-state formula.

    “The only way for the one-state solution to become viable is for Israel to become an apartheid state and Israeli is now moving very rapidly towards an apartheid state. As for the public opinion, it will change depending on the circumstances. Here much depends on the Palestinians, who are passive now.”

    “But this could change, and the Israeli public opinion in Israel i could change too,” Professor Klein said.

    Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    PLO to Revoke Recognition of Israel if Trump Moves US Embassy to Jerusalem
    Former UN Ambassador Urges Trump to Punish Israel Resolution Supporters
    Tags:
    one-state concept, Jewish settlements, Palestinian statehood, statement, Bar Ilan University, Menachem Klein, Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      AnomicDust
      Israel is a failing American mini-colony such as Jamestown was, before facing aggressive natives. Trump needs this time bomb to explode after his tenure. Tall tales and shiny guns aren't enough to build empires any more.
    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      Trump is very intelligent. He knows exactly what he is doing. Those indicators may change. But on an intuitive scale of 1-10, Trump is 10.5 on competence and being for the people and against this sinister Deep State that has grown since the time of FDR as POTUS and the Bolsheviks' revolution in Russia, to form the USSR.

      Trump knows that Neanyahu is going to do what he wants anyway, so the best thing is to let Israel paint itself into a corner.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Position of Strength, Huh?
    Position of Strength, Huh?
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok