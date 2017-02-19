Register
14:20 GMT +319 February 2017
Live
    Search
    General view of houses of the Israeli settlement of Givat Ze'ev, in the occupied West Bank February 7, 2017

    Israeli Defense Minister Supports Idea of Two-State Solution

    © REUTERS/ Ammar Awad
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 83 0 0

    Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said Sunday he supported the two-state solution to the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

    A construction site is seen in the Israeli settlement of Beitar Ilit, in the occupied West Bank December 22, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Baz Ratner
    Israel to Build West Bank Settlement Despite Reported Gov't Plans - Minister
    MUNICH (Sputnik) — The two-state solution is the concept of the settlement of the Middle East crisis calling for the creation of two states, Israel and Palestine. Palestinians seek to establish the independent state within its 1967 borders, on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.

    Earlier in the week, Lieberman also stated that Israel was ready to invest in infrastructure in the Gaza Strip when the local Palestinian authority, Hamas, stops firing rockets across the border.

    "My vision, is no doubt, a two-state solution. I believe what is necessary for us is to keep a Jewish state," Lieberman said at the Munich Security Conference.

    The two-state solution has long been viewed by the international community as the only realistic way to end the conflict.

    However, the boundary between the two states is still subject to dispute and negotiation, with Palestinian and Arab leadership insisting on the "1967 borders," which is not acceptable to Israel.

    Moreover, Israel's settlement expansion into the Palestinian territories has put the realization of the plan in question.

    Lieberman noted that a solution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is possible only within the framework of a regional agreement between Israel and the Arab world and Palestinians.

    "The Palestinians do not have a capacity to sign a final status agreement with Israel. It is possible only as a part of all regional solution. We must sign simultaneously a regional solution with the Arab world and Palestinians," Lieberman said.

    The Israeli Defense Minister also stated that the resolution of the conflict between Israel and Palestine should include "an exchange of population," as it would make more sense.

    "I believe that there is a… misunderstanding because today on the table we have a proposal to establish a Palestinian state without a single Jew and Israel will become a binational state where more that 20 percent of the population are Palestinians. I think that the basic principle of solution must include an exchange of population. It doesn't make sense or create one homogenous Palestinian state and binational state of Israel," Lieberman said at the Munich Security Conference.

    Tags:
    Avigdor Lieberman, Gaza Strip, Palestine, Israel, West Bank, East Jerusalem
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    The Many Sides of Russia Captured in the Best Photos of 2016
    The Many Sides of Russia Captured in the Best Photos of 2016
    Spoke in the Wheel
    Spoke in the Wheel
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok