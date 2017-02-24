Register
24 February 2017
    Palestinian protestors stand facing the Israeli settlement of Qadumim (Kedumim) during clashes with Israeli security forces following a demonstration against the expropriation of Palestinian land by Israel in the village of Kfar Qaddum, near Nablus, in the occupied West Bank on December 30, 2016

    MEPs Slam Israel Over 'Violation of Rights' of Palestinians

    © AFP 2016/ JAAFAR ASHTIYEH
    Europe
    17220

    A cross-party delegation of members of the European Parliament (MEPs) has severely criticized Israel over its recent decision to build 3,000 new settler homes in the West Bank and to retroactively legalize thousands of illegal settlements.

    While in Jerusalem and the West Bank, February 20-24, the MEPs met Palestinian Authority officials, communities at risk of forced displacement and civil society organizations battling Israel's settlement expansion.

    Delegation chair Neoklis Sylikiotis, a Cypriot member of the European United Left — Nordic Green Left (GUE/NGL) group, described Israel's recent decision to build 3,000 new settler homes in the West Bank and to retroactively legalize thousands of illegal settlements as "a new violation of the rights of Palestinians to self-determination."

    ​Members visited the Ofer military court, Aida refugee camp in Bethlehem and the Khan al-Ahmar Bedouin community which is set to be demolished by Israeli authorities. In 2016 alone, 6,088 Palestinians were affected by demolitions in parts of the West Bank under Israeli civil and security control.

    ​In meetings with Palestinian Authority officials, MEPs urged the implementation of the new Palestinian unity deal reached in January, which was an agreement between Fatah which currently administers (parts of) the West Bank and Hamas which controls Gaza to form a unity government. However, the five MEPs were denied access to Gaza by Israeli authorities.

    Belgian Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) member Hilde Vautmans also condemned the Israeli law retroactively legalizing settlements and described the two-state solution as "further away than ever."

    "The two-state solution and the mutual recognition of the 1967 borders, with mutually agreed land swaps and Jerusalem as the capital of both states, remains the only hope for peace," said Victor Bostinaru, a Romanian member of the Socialists and Democrats (S&D) group. 

    "After half a century of occupation it is evident that the policies we have are not working to end this conflict and finally have peace. The international community must now implement UN Security Council Resolution 2334, distinguishing between the State of Israel and the territories occupied since 1967," Sylikiotis said

    "This Delegation will continue working to ensure the EU steps up its diplomatic efforts, effectively implements its labeling guidelines with regard to settlement products, and builds a fully-fledged policy of differentiation in all its dealings with Israel, respecting international law which is the cornerstone of EU policy in this matter," he said.

