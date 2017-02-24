Register
23:15 GMT +324 February 2017
Live
    Search
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches the rocket launch (File)

    China to Trump: North Korean Nuclear Program is Your Problem

    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    Politics
    Get short URL
    7756120

    On Friday China dismissed pressure from US President Donald Trump to reconsider its relationship with North Korea, suggesting that Washington must hash out its own issues with Pyongyang.

    In a Thursday interview, Trump expressed concern over North Korea’s continued development of ballistic missiles and the militarization of Beijing’s territories in the South China Sea. "I know exactly what's going on between China and North Korea and everybody else," he said, "I'm not liking it." 

    Chinese national flag. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Andy Wong
    China Hopes to Work With US, North Korea on Peace on Korean Peninsula - Foreign Ministry

    Claiming that Beijing could intervene in North Korea, "very easily if they want to," Trump said he wants China to influence Pyongyang, to rein in its military activities, especially those involving nuclear weapons. 

    Beijing has publicly called for Pyongyang’s denuclearization in the past, and has urged the increasingly isolated nation to return to the bargaining table, to ensure global security.

    Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang responded to Trump, telling a news briefing, "We have said many times already that the crux of the North Korean nuclear issue is the problem between the United States and North Korea…We hope the relevant parties can shoulder their responsibilities, play the role the should, and together with China play a constructive role for peace and stability on the Korean peninsula and for its denuclearization." 

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un addresses the congress in Pyongyang, North Korea, Friday May 6, 2016.
    © AP Photo/ KRT
    Kim Jong-un Accelerating Rate of North Korea’s Missile, Nuclear Weapons Programs

    Geng also told Xinhua that the US overestimates China’s influence over North Korea. "The Trump White House needs to make the first move and talk to Pyongyang. The United States stands to lose nothing for trying this," he said.

    Following another North Korean ballistic missile test, Beijing announced last week that would ban coal imports from Pyongyang. The Chinese Commerce Ministry said this was done in accordance with a UN resolution agreeing to levy sanctions against Pyongyang after the country detonated five nuclear weapons in 2016. 

    A pin of late North Korea leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il and North Korea's flag are displayed on a North Korean reporter's jacket at the Main Media Center for the 17th Asian Games in Incheon, west of Seoul, South Korea
    © AFP 2016/ Lee Jin-man
    US Lawmakers Want North Korea Back on Terrorism Sponsor List

    After the fifth detonation in September 2016, Hua Chunying, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, noted, "The core of the issue is the conflict between the [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea] and the US. It is the US who should reflect upon how the situation has become what it is today and search for a better solution. It is better for the doer to undo what he has done. The U.S. should shoulder its due responsibilities."

    Pyongyang fired back after the announcement of the ban by Beijing, with the Korean Central News Agency accusing China of "dancing to the tune of the US while defending its mean behavior with such excuses that it was meant not to have a negative impact on the living of the people in the DPRK but to check its nuclear program."

    Despite these developments Geng maintains that relations between the two Asian countries are still intact. "We are willing to work with North Korea to promote the stable and healthy development of relations," he said.

    Related:

    US Defense Chief's Remarks to North Korea Refer 'by Extension' to China
    North Korea Plans to Continue Satellite Launches Despite UN Objections
    Still ‘Premature’ to Detail Trump’s North Korea Strategy - Official
    North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile
    Japanese Government Protests North Korea’s Ballistic Missile Launch
    Tags:
    Sanctions, Nuclear Weapons, ballistic missile launches, denuclearization, Kim Jong-un, Donald Trump, United States, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      siberianhusky
      Well said China.
      America don't drop your problems for world domination on China's shoulders
    • Reply
      avatar
      armor
      With Mr. Trump in charge, the Us of NA should take the initiative, show some humility, a cardinal virtue, and approach N.K. directly for talks. They would come out stronger, if strength is what they seek...Do it Mr Trump, surprise us all.
    • Reply
      avatar
      newdays
      China is right on this one - NK is not their wayward two year old. Nor is the US. US needs to trump-up and make amends so there can be positive movement.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Before and After
    Before and After
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok