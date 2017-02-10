Register
    US President-elect Donald Trump (December 16, 2016 in Orlando, Florida) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (October 19, 2016 in Berlin)

    Russia-US Relations May Improve - Russia's Envoy

    Politics
    Russia believes the relationship with the United States may improve, but the process will require a lot of work from both sides, Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak said on the eve of Diplomats' Day.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — He also added that Moscow will take concrete measures to begin preparing for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump in the near future.

    "I am certain that [Trump and Putin] will meet because there is a pressing need for it," Kislyak said. "And I believe that in the near future, when we begin practical interaction with the US Department of State and the White House, we will begin working on these matters in practical terms."

    Kislyak pointed out that the meeting will require thorough planning and substantial preparation.

    "President Putin and President Trump have spoken twice, and both times they remarked on the importance of getting back to normality, of improving the relationship," Kislyak said. "I think that there is a real chance for it, but, given the current political situation, the process will be long and difficult."

    Detention of Russian Nationals by US

    Russia will discuss with the administration of US President Donald Trump the practice of detaining Russian nationals by Washington in third countries, Kislyak told reporters.

    When asked whether the Kremlin will raise the issue of US arresting Russian citizens in third countries around the world, Kislyak stated, "Certainly."

    Kislyak explained Russian officials bring up the issue "at every meeting, at all levels, because we consider this, which is, in fact, a hunt for Russian citizens, absolutely unacceptable."

    Even if the US authorities have legal claims toward Russian citizens, in normal and civilized conditions "the countries that have an agreement on legal collaboration and assistance could request the state for help in identifying the actions of people who did them, which are against the law," Kislyak said.

    However, the Russian ambassador added, such approach "does not happen."

    "Instead, our American colleagues basically opened a hunt for Russian citizens. This is absolutely unacceptable. And we certainly cannot accept it," Kislyak stressed.

    Konstantin Dolgov, Russian Foreign Ministry Commissioner for Human Rights, Democracy and the Rule of Law, said earlier that a possible move by the Trump administration to normalize bilateral relations would be to give up the practice of arresting Russian nationals in third countries.

    In April, the Russian Foreign Ministry renewed its warning to Russian nationals of the threat of being detained or arrested at the request of US law enforcement or security services in third countries.

    The Foreign Ministry also said that US authorities are trying to persuade unlawfully detained Russian nationals to plead guilty, despite accusations against them being false.

    Top diplomats from Russia and the United States are also expected to meet in the near future, Sergey Kislyak told reporters.

    "I am even certain, that in the near future the ministers will meet, everything is set for it and will be announced," Kislyak said on Thursday.

    The Russian ambassador added that the meeting will be a good starting point in improving the relationship between Russia and the United States.

    Diplomatic Properties Blocked by Obama

    Russia will continue to request that the United States return access to its two diplomatic compounds that were blocked by the administration of former US President Barack Obama in violation of international law, Russian Ambassador to the United States said.

    "We demand to return the access to Russian diplomatic properties, because this decision by the Obama administration is a violation of the Vienna Convention," Kislyak told reporters on the eve of Diplomats' Day. "This territory belongs to the Russian Federation."

    Kislyak emphasized that Russia does not plan to change its position on the matter.

    The US refusal to allow Russian officials access to a diplomatic compound in New York violates its international responsibilities as the host country to the United Nations (UN), Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak said.

    "Regarding the denial of the access to the property near New York, it is a violation of the US obligations as host country to the United Nations," Kislyak told reporters on the eve of Diplomats' Day. "Our mission has the same right to diplomatic properties, like everyone else, and no one has the right to take it from us."

    Russia's Economic Relations With US

    Russia greatly appreciates the continuing economic relations with the United States and expects an increase of US investments in the future, the Russian Ambassador stated.

    "I think business partnerships between the United States and Russia is important for developing economic opportunities for each of the two countries," Kislyak stated. "The current US investments in the Russian market maybe not the most impressive at this moment, but I anticipate positive trends in the future."

    Kislyak noted that many US companies continue to make investments in Russia and do not plan to change their strategies, despite sanctions having been imposed by Washington.

    The Russian ambassador also said US investors have a chance to learn more about the country and "better understand what it is and what it is not, which is extremely important in the wake of recent false accusations."

    In 2015, the US investments in Russia were valued at $9.2 billion, according to a market research online portal Statista.

    No Evidence of Russia Alleged Interference in Presidential Election

    The United States has not provided any evidence to Moscow supporting claims of Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 US election, Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak told reporters on the eve of Diplomats' Day.

    “They do not have any evidence, and therefore do not respond to us,” Kislyak said when asked about the US response on Moscow’s requests to present evidence of the accusations. “Besides, it’s not like them to respond. They usually take the position that they know everything, and others should go from it. Maybe some can go from this, but Russia has its own position.”

    On January 6, the US Intelligence Community released a report saying it had high confidence that Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential election.

    Then-President-elect Donald Trump, after getting briefed by US intelligence officials, said cyberattacks had no impact on the outcome of the election.

    The report did not offer proof for the claims that Russia attempted to hack and influence the US election process. Russia has repeatedly denied the US allegations calling them absurd and characterizing them as an attempt to divert public opinion from revelations of corruption as well as other pressing domestic issues.

    Possibility of US-Russia Deal on Missile Defense

    Any immediate possibility for Russia and the United States to reach an agreement on missile defense is not seen at present, Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak said.

    "I certainly do not rule out that at some point there will be mutual interest to discuss these topics, I do not see an immediate possibility for reaching an agreement," Kislyak stated.

    Moreover, the Russian ambassador added, "strategic stability issues that should be discussed by Russia and the United States are much more complex and involve many other issues that affect our security."

    Kislyak noted Russia has been under no illusions about US missile defense goals.

    "We see, that no matter what explanation is provided — whether it is created against Iran or against North Korea — in reality, a global system, which particularly surrounds the Russian Federation, is being built," Kislyak said. "We clearly understand these goals, as well as the prospects of its development."

    Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said earlier in February that missile defense cooperation between Moscow and Washington is highly unlikely at the current state of bilateral relations. He pointed out that the issues of possible revision and modernization of the US military strategy in the world and especially in Europe attracted a lot of attention of the Russian authorities.

    The Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty was signed by the United States and the Soviet Union in 1972 but in 2001 then-US President George Bush decided to withdraw from the agreement.

    Russia has repeatedly expressed concern over the following NATO decision to create a ballistic missile defense system in Europe, approved in 2010 during the NATO summit in Lisbon. A group of European countries, including Poland, Romania, Spain and Turkey, agreed to deploy elements of the system on their territories.

    anti-Russian sanctions, diplomatic relations, Vladimir Putin, Sergei Kislyak, Donald Trump, United States, Russia
