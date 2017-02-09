MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that preparations for Russian President Vladimir Putin's meting with US President Donald Trump would be made after the format and dates of the talks are clarified.

"We hope that with the new administration, we will develop a specific format of interaction in the antiterrorism sphere," Syromolotov said.

Donald Trump has repeatedly advocated establishing a political dialogue with Moscow, particularly in regards to the fight against terrorism, and expressed readiness to build positive relations with Russia. Moscow has long been promoting the idea of fruitful cooperation with Washington.

Moscow plans to soon begin work on plans of cooperation with the United States to fight terrorism, Syromolotov also said.

"In the short term, as the heads of departments are appointed in charge of the fight against terrorism, we plan to proceed with the practical work on plans for… bilateral and multilateral interaction," Syromolotov said.

Practical steps of Russia-US cooperation on fighting terrorism will promote restoration of the whole system of Moscow-Washington relations, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister added.

"Specific steps in this direction will promote the restoration of the whole system of the greatly spoiled, by Washington’s fault, I stress, bilateral relations," he said.