Russia Concerned Over Escalation of Tensions Between US, Iran

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On Friday, the administration of US President Donald Trump imposed sanctions against 25 individuals and entities based in Iran, Lebanon, the United Arab Emirates and China for allegedly supporting Tehran's ballistic missile program after its latest medium-range ballistic missile test on January 29. The United States considers the test as a violation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the UN Security Council resolution calling on Iran to refrain from nuclear-capable missile activity.

"Of course, we are concerned over escalation of rhetoric between the United States and Iran. I think that Russia will do everything in its power to lower the degree of tensions. As far as Iran’s need for any mediating efforts is concerned, this question should be directed to our Iranian partners. We have not received any such requests yet," the ambassador said.

Iran's authorities said that the test did not violate JCPOA or the UN resolution and conducted another test during the drills on Saturday.

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump said that Iran was the "number one terrorist state."