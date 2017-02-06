Register
    US President Donald Trump

    'Number One Terrorist State': Trump Promises More Sanctions Against Iran

    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    US
    Iran is the "number one terrorist state," the United States will work with Tehran from the position of sanctions, US president Donald Trump said late on Sunday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In his interview with the Fox News channel, Trump said that Tehran "total disregard" for Washington in its activities.

    He promised that the United States will act from the position of sanctions against Iran, explaining that "we’ve just started" doing it.

    In front of the portraits of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, right, and late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, left, a long-range, S-300 missile system is displayed by Iran's army during a military parade marking the 36th anniversary of Iraq's 1980 invasion of Iran, in front of the shrine of late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, just outside Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Ebrahim Noroozi
    New Anti-Iran Sanctions May Result in 'Unwanted, Dangerous' Mideast Crisis
    On Friday, the United States introduced a new round of sanctions against Tehran for conducting a ballistic missile test on January 29. The US Treasury Department sanctioned 25 entities and individuals.

    After the move Iran announced it believes the sanctions imposed on them by the White House were "illegal," and that in retaliation they would be imposing legal restrictions on American individuals and entities that are assisting "regional terrorist groups", the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

    Following the announcement, US National Security Advisor Michael Flynn hit back, saying that the days of turning "a blind eye to Iran's hostile and belligerent actions are over."

    Commenting on the possible new sanctions, Trump said that he would not warn of his actions regarding Iran in advance, saying that he criticized president Obama for announcing his military actions against Daesh, a terrorist group banned in Russia and other countries, or against other terrorist groups.

    "They give the name, the date, the time. I don't believe in that," Trump said.

    Tags:
    deal, missile test, nuclear, sanctions, Donald Trump, Iran, United States
      jas
      Please give specific examples of Iran's terrorism. Iran and Hezbollah are important in the defeat of ISIL in Syria. What's Israel done to defeat ISIL in Syria?
      vigilante
      Iran is not Mexico or Australia that are heavily dependent on trade with US. For more than t 40 years Iran has lived without trading relation with the US. It won't be affected that much by new sanctions, more it will retaliate with its huge loyal network of operatives in the GCC and Iraq.
      Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait and Bahrain are on for a bumpy 2017. Any USA interest in the region is now threatened. ISIS terrorists will be allowed and encouraged to move in these areas and create havoc. If Trump wants war in Iran, he will get it.
      The USA is furious at the coalition Iran-Turkey-Russia. He wants only 'one to one ' deals.
      He and his team are dreaming. Russia and Iran will stick to each other and Turkey will try to play on both sides.
      Ultimately the USA will be pressed to intervene militarily and Trump will face a dilemma
      ViTran
      What a Loser Trump is becoming and fast !
      What is wrong with that guy. Is Nathan-nutjob pulling his strings?
      It's like a knee-jerk reaction with these guys, Pavlov's dog conditioning. they don't even seem to be thinking or observing reality.
