13:53 GMT +306 February 2017
    The St. Basil's Cathedral and Vasilyevsky Spusk Square as seen from the Spasskaya Tower of the Moscow Kremlin. Right: the Tsarskaya and Nabatnaya towers.

    Moscow Calls for Constructive Ties With US Despite Differences Including Iran

    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev
    Moscow and Washington have different stances on global issues but this should prevent establishing mutually beneficial relations, the Kremlin spokesman said.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Stances of Russia and the United States are diametrically different on a range of issues, but this should not be an obstacle for the establishment of mutually beneficial relations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

    "It is no secret that positions of Moscow and Washington are diametrically different on the whole range of international and regional policies. This cannot and should not become an obstacle to the establishment of normal communications and pragmatic, mutually beneficial relations between Russia and the United States," Peskov told reporters when asked whether Moscow’s and Washington’s stances on Iran could be an impediment to establishment of ties.

    Meanwhile, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Moscow regrets the latest sanctions the United States imposed on Iran after its latest missile test.

    "We regret that this happens," Ryabkov told reporters, noting that the existing mechanism ensuring the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear program is implemented without "specific problems."

    Donald Trump's administration announced sanctions Friday against 25 individuals and entities based in Iran, Lebanon, the United Arab Emirates and China for allegedly supporting Tehran's ballistic missile program after its latest medium-range ballistic missile test on January 29.

    The People's Republic of China flag and the U.S. Stars and Stripes fly along Pennsylvania Avenue near the US Capitol during Chinese President Hu Jintao's state visit in Washington, DC, US on January 18, 2011.
    © REUTERS/ Hyungwon Kang
    China Makes Representation to US for Targeting Local Companies by Iran Sanctions
    Ryabkov pointed out that the test did not violate the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) or the UN Security Council resolution calling on Iran to refrain from nuclear-capable missile activity.

    "We have communicated this position to the US side too. We hope that the strict and accurate interpretation of the JCPOA provisions and the resolution will be important in determining Washington's future course in this area," he said.

    Donald Trump has repeatedly advocated establishing a political dialogue with Moscow, particularly in regards to the fight against terrorism, and expressed readiness to build positive relations with Russia. Moscow has long been promoting the idea of fruitful cooperation with Washington.

