Register
15:08 GMT +305 February 2017
Live
    Search
    February 2, 2017. From right in the background: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban during their meeting in Budapest

    Russia Prepares to Use Hungary as an 'Anti-Sanctions Battering Ram'

    © Sputnik/ Alexei Druzhinin
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 43940

    President Vladimir Putin paid an official visit to Hungary on Thursday, meeting with Prime Minister Viktor Orban and discussing issues including gas deliveries, plans for a Russian-built nuclear power plant, and sanctions. While it didn't lead to any unexpected announcements, the visit did help confirm anti-Russian politicians' fears about Hungary.

    As expected, Thursday's visit attracted the attention of the world media, and was met with a mix of nail-biting paranoia and mild scorn from mainstream media outlets. The New York Times, for its part, ran a piece titled 'Putin Swaggers Into Hungary as Europe Wonders About US.' Radio Free Europe ran a similar story, with the headline 'Putin Arrives in Budapest Amid Concerns Over EU Unity.' Euronews' approach was possibly the most catchy, simply called 'Orban Waits to Be on Right Side of New World Order.'

    What was all the fuss about? Did Hungary break off relations with the EU, leave NATO and join the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union? No, not really. The two leaders talked about more conventional topics, focusing mostly on sanctions, energy and economic cooperation. 

    Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
    © REUTERS/ Lazslo Balogh
    Anti-Russia Sanctions Result in $6.5Bln Loss in Hungary-Russia Turnover - Orban
    Prime Minister Orban slammed the EU's economic sanctions against Russia, saying that they had cost Hungary billions in losses over the last three years. "Hungary continues to maintain that non-economic issues cannot be solved by economic means, [and] one should not drag other conflicts into the area of the economy, because it will be detrimental," the Hungarian leader said, referring to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine which had precipitated the West's anti-Russian sanctions in the first place.

    Putin and Orban also reached an agreement on gas deliveries. Russian gas contributes to over 60% of Hungary's natural gas consumption. Orban explained that he preferred the Turkish Stream pipeline project over Nord Stream II, hinting that the latter would increase Germany's power as a transit state in Central and Eastern Europe. In any case, President Putin noted that Hungary was a reliable link in the transit of Russian energy to Europe. "The Russian President said that one way or another, even if by zigging and zagging, Hungary would receive the necessary gas supplies," Orban noted, alluding to the ongoing troubles in neighboring Ukraine.

    February 2, 2017. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, right, during a joint press conference following their meeting in Budapest
    © Sputnik/ Alexei Druzhinin
    February 2, 2017. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, right, during a joint press conference following their meeting in Budapest

    Orban announced that preparations were underway for the construction of the €12 billion Russian-built Hungarian nuclear power plant at Paks, with construction itself set to start in 2018. "We cannot wait for the construction work to finally begin," the Prime Minister emphasized

    Characterizing the Paks nuclear plant as a win-win for both parties, observers have said that when it is completed, the NPP would help ensure Hungary's energy independence. Russian state nuclear company Rosatom, meanwhile, would gain an important customer in Europe, allowing it to get its foot in the door to sell its services across the continent. "Together with the construction of a nuclear power plant in Finland, which began a year ago, [Paks] will give Moscow a green light to sell its services in the field of nuclear energy into the EU," Dmitri Belsky, an associate professor at Moscow's Higher School of Economics, told RIA Novosti.

    A general view of the reactor block No.2 in the nuclear power station of Paks at about 120kms south from Hungarian capital Budapest (File)
    © AFP 2016/ ATTILA KISBENEDEK
    Russia Ready to Fully Finance Construction of Hungary's Paks NPP - Putin
    During Thursday's visit, Putin and Orban also talked about geopolitics, including the situation in eastern Ukraine, and the Middle East and Syria. Speaking to reporters after his meeting with the Hungarian leader, Putin said that he and his counterpart had reached a "common approach" to terrorism, and on the "need to join efforts" to fight it. Putin told his Hungarian counterpart that a return to peace in Syria and other countries in the Middle East would help relieve the acute migration crisis facing Europe.

    Anti-Sanctions Battering Ram

    According to political scientist and RIA Novosti contributor Gevorg Mirzayan, the sanctions regime is the single most important issue in Russian-Hungarian relations, and not just in the bilateral context. Hungarian officials, Mirzayan recalled, have repeatedly discussed the need to remove the restrictions, and Putin and Orban may have discussed how to go about doing so during their meeting last week.

    "It may seem logical that to discuss this subject, it would be necessary [for Russian officials] to fly to Brussels – the nominal capital of the EU, or to its real capital – Berlin," the analyst quipped, asking "what can little Hungary do here?" 

    "As as it turns out, Budapest can do quite a lot," and more importantly, "wants to do so," he added.

    A journalist writes a material as she watches a live telecast of the U.S. presidential election standing at portraits of U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Union Jack pub in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Alexander Zemlianichenko
    Trump or Putin? EU Loses Plot on Biggest Threat
    The reason for this, Mirzayan recalled, is that in the EU, the formal process of adopting important decisions (including the extension of Russian sanctions, for example) requires consensus among its 28 member states. "Here, even the objection of small but decisive Hungary can lead to a collapse of the sanctions regime," he noted.

    Of course, Mirzayan recalled that under normal circumstances, rules or not, pressure against EU members trying to reject the status quo could be overwhelming. "Before the last vote, some EU countries (including several large ones such as Italy) publicly advocated the lifting of sanctions, but folded under the formidable gaze of the German Chancellor and the President of the United States. Hungary was among them, and Budapest has explained that they simply did not want to risk going against the opinion of the entire EU."

    "But now the situation has changed," the analyst noted. "Donald Trump has come to power in the US, and he is not only sympathetic to the idea of lifting sanctions against Russia, but also sympathetic to the Euroskeptics," including Prime Minister Orban. In fact, Mirzayan suggested that "Orban has every chance of becoming among the favorite [European politicians] of the new US President; after all, they are similar in some ways. For instance, neither is shy to speak in a politically incorrect manner, and both are demonized by the liberal media for it."

    It's for this reason, the analyst added, "that these same media are now saying that in the spring (when the renewal of sanctions will come up for discussion again), Budapest will likely take a tougher stance than it did in late 2016." In this sense, Mirzayan suggested, "Hungary may become 'Putin's battering ram' for lifting sanctions."

    "What's important is that Hungary itself wants to become that battering ram," the analyst emphasized, "and not just for economic reasons (everyone understands that in the new reality, the EU country that makes the first real steps to normalizing relations will Russia will receive some very good bonuses for it), but for ideological ones as well. Viktor Orban sees the removal of sanctions not only as a chance to correct a mistake, but also a blow to Brussels."

    Demonstrators hold placards outside Downing Street during a march against U.S. President Donald Trump and his temporary ban on refugees and nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States, in London, Britain, February 4, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Neil Hall
    Trump's Expected Pick for EU Ambassador Warns Europe Against Anti-Americanism
    Mirzayan noted that at his core, the Hungarian leader is not an anti-EU politician. He cannot even fathom proposing Hungary's exit from the EU, "since he knows how to count, and understands how dependent Budapest is on financial transfers from the EU. All he wants is for there to be greater autonomy of national parliaments in the decision-making process," for bilateral relations as opposed to multilateralism. 

    "Now, if he receives support from Vladimir Putin, the Hungarian Prime Minister can navigate into this new era, demonstrating to everyone Brussels' impotence before the will of pragmatic national leaders…" the analyst concluded. 

    Related:

    Russia Ready to Fully Finance Construction of Hungary's Paks NPP - Putin
    Anti-Russia Sanctions Result in $6.5Bln Loss in Hungary-Russia Turnover - Orban
    Putin and Orban: Preparing for Trump
    Putin Reaffirms Calls for Uniting Efforts in Fight Against Terrorism
    Why the US-European Relationship is on the Brink
    Europe's Leaders 'Want to Preserve the Status Quo,' the EU Can't Defend Itself
    Trump's Expected Pick for EU Ambassador Warns Europe Against Anti-Americanism
    Tags:
    political analysis, expert opinion, European Union, Vladimir Putin, Viktor Orban, Hungary, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Best Aerial Shots of SkyPixel Photo Contest 2016
    Breathtaking Aerial Shots Featured in SkyPixel Photo Contest 2016
    Fallon Goes on a Rampage
    Tilting at Windmills
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok