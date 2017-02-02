Russia Against Politicizing Gas Deliveries, But Needs Guarantees - Putin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia does not rule out any routes for delivering Russian gas to Europe, Putin said.
"We are absolutely depoliticizing these issues. The issue is of a purely economic nature, expediency, first and foremost. No routes are ruled out. We are ready to return to anything. We are not going to take offense at Bulgaria or other countries for not finding the courage once to oppose the decisions of the European Commission," Putin said after talks with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, commenting on the halted South Stream project.
"But we need guarantees," he said.
It is technologically feasible to ensure deliveries of Russian natural gas to Hungary through Nord Stream-2 and Turkish Stream gas pipelines, Putin said.
"The technological possibility to supply Russian gas to Hungary via Nord Stream-2 certainly does exist: through Slovakia, through Austria, it could be done in a number of ways. This project is certainly feasible."
"The delivery of Russian gas through Turkey, via the Turkish Stream, is also possible," Putin added.
Russia and Hungary will expand cooperation in the energy sector, Putin said.
He added that Hungary is a reliable link in the transit of Russian fuel to Europe.
"We can say one thing for sure: Russian gas will be reliably supplied to the Hungarian market, it is 100 percent," Putin said.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Prep truck, trains to deliver LNG. Including tankers. FORGET this project or lose BILLIONS.
cast235
The ONLY way Russia should say YES is simple. First a full contract for deliveries for the years that will be stipulated.
IF they want the PIPE, unless E.U place all seals, signatures and authorizations, DO NOT prep a screw.
When all goes wrong and it WILL, send LNG. Demand payments in Ruble. NO MORE DOLLARS.
They LOVE to abuse, bit the CRIME cookies. ONLY after E.U completely approve the project, sign it, place all seals, ONLY then it could be begin again.
they DO NOT believe, that Europe will be in harsher winters. MAYBE. From poles shifting, to tsunami's that shifted the earth axis. That's why everyone see the changes in weather. NO?
Take an ice , very dry and begin twisting it . Now get it close to a light. THEN, tilt it 10 degrees 3 times on the axis. Reduce the speed t about one second. Now place the same light in the exact position it was when you began. It will melt different areas FIRST.
I did this as a kid. Now you can prep the green house. Dry ICE , helps with the smoke it releases. Well done, it will also change a bit.
This is what's happening on earth. E.U had a lot of cold weather that needed extra gas.
Let them keep playing.