Hungary to Start Preparations for Paks NPP Construction in 2017 With Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The agreement on completing the construction meets all the requirements of the European Union, Orban added.

"We are hoping that this year we can start preparations, and begin the construction itself in 2018," the prime minister said during a press conference after his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The prime minister added that he did not discuss the issue of Russian loan to Hungary for the construction of the NPP with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We did not talk about that," Orban said at the press conference following the meeting with Putin, answering the question if the issue of Russian loan for the construction of Paks NPP has been discussed.

"Of course, the financial situation in Hungary in the international economic environment has improved in the recent years, but we have a good agreement with Russia, and we do not want to risk it. We are committed to its implementation. We can not wait for the construction work to finally begin," he added.