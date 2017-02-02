Putin Reaffirms Calls for Uniting Efforts in Fight Against Terrorism

© AP Photo/ Alexei Druzhinin/ Sputnik, Kremlin Pool No Alternative to United Front Against Terrorism - Putin

BUDAPEST (Sputnik) — Putin called on Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to unite efforts in the fight against terrorism.

"I informed [Orban] in detail about our assessments of what is happening… in the east of Ukraine, what is happening in the Middle East, including Syria. And here, in any case, we have a common approach: we need to join efforts in the fight against international terrorism," Putin told reporters after talks with Orban.

The political settlement in Syria and other Middle East countries will contribute to the relief of the acute migration crisis in Europe, Putin said.

"The political settlement in Syria and other Middle East countries, the region's prompt return to normal life will certainly contribute to the relief of the acute migration crisis in Europe in general too."