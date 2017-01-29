'Terrorism Has No Nationality, Discrimination is Not an Answer' - French FM

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Friday, Trump signed an executive order suspending the entry to the United States for citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, including refugees and dual citizens, for 90 days.

"Hosting refugees is a duty of solidarity. Terrorism has no nationality, discrimination is not an answer," Ayrault wrote in his Twitter.

The measure, which was meant to boost security, has been widely criticized in the United States and around the world.

Earlier in the day, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said Chancellor Angela Merkel stressed that the fight against terrorism did not justify such restrictions. The spokesperson for UK Prime Minister Theresa May also expressed disagreement with the new US policy.