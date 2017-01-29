UK PM Disagrees With US Entry Ban, Pledges to Respond If Britons Affected

© REUTERS/ Eduardo Munoz/File Photo Judge Blocks Deportations of Muslim Immigrants Caught Up in Trump Ban

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Friday, US President Donald Trump ordered to block all refugees from coming to the United States for 120 days and suspended the entry for citizens from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Libya and Somalia for 90 days.

"We do not agree with this kind of approach and it is not one we will be taking. We are studying this new executive order to see what it means and what the legal effects are, and in particular what the consequences are for UK nationals," May was quoted as saying by her spokesperson, as quoted by The Guardian newspaper.

May added that if the entry ban had a negative impact on the UK nationals, London would "make representations" to Washington on the issue.

The decision of Trump's administration has already been criticized by different rights groups, such as the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and countries, such as Iran and lawsuits have already been filed against US authorities.

On Saturday, the federal court for the Eastern District of New York made a decision to issue an emergency stay for people from the countries mentioned in Trump's order, who have arrived in the United States with valid visas of the country.