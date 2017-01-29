Register
29 January 2017
    Donald Trump and Theresa May

    UK PM Disagrees With US Entry Ban, Pledges to Respond If Britons Affected

    UK Prime Minister Theresa May said Sunday that she did not agree with the recent developments in the US migration policy creating difficulties for Muslims and refugees arriving in the United States and would respond if the rights of Britons affected by the ban.

    A general view of the international arrival terminal at JFK airport in New York
    Judge Blocks Deportations of Muslim Immigrants Caught Up in Trump Ban
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Friday, US President Donald Trump ordered to block all refugees from coming to the United States for 120 days and suspended the entry for citizens from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Libya and Somalia for 90 days.

    "We do not agree with this kind of approach and it is not one we will be taking. We are studying this new executive order to see what it means and what the legal effects are, and in particular what the consequences are for UK nationals," May was quoted as saying by her spokesperson, as quoted by The Guardian newspaper.

    May added that if the entry ban had a negative impact on the UK nationals, London would "make representations" to Washington on the issue.

    The decision of Trump's administration has already been criticized by different rights groups, such as the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and countries, such as Iran and lawsuits have already been filed against US authorities.

    On Saturday, the federal court for the Eastern District of New York made a decision to issue an emergency stay for people from the countries mentioned in Trump's order, who have arrived in the United States with valid visas of the country.

      jas
      Here we go again with the relentless attacks on Trump. It's just too much. Those who are so discontent with Trump are like cult members. They really are.
    • Reply
      jas
      I'm not feeling very peaceful lately. If these people are determined to bully other countries into this ethnic cleansing of their plan, maybe it's time to fight before it gets much worse. I hope Trump doubles down on what he's doing. I'm all for it. And May's another fake conservative. A lot of voters are conservative, but the politicians refuse the will of the people. Time to clean house.
