28 January 2017
    Syrian refugees arrive on a fishing boat from Turkey on the shores of the Greek island of Lesbos , Sunday Sept. 27, 2015.

    Trump's Executive Order Halts Syrian Refugee Program Until Further Notice

    © AP Photo/ Petros Giannakouris
    "The entry of nationals of Syria as refugees is detrimental" to America's interests, President Donald Trump's executive order reads.

    All entry of individuals from Syria is suspended "until such time" that Trump determines "sufficient changes have been made" to the US Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP), according to the document. Trump has repeatedly claimed that his number one job is to protect American lives and made "Make America Safe Again" a signature component of his victorious campaign.

    A general view shows the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman at an undisclosed position in the Mediterranean Sea, south of Sicily, Monday June 14, 2010
    © AP Photo/ Fabrizio Bensch/Pool
    Trump Signs Executive Order to Rebuild US Military

    "I hereby proclaim that the entry of more than 50,000 refugees in fiscal year 2017 would be detrimental to the interests of the United States, and thus suspect any such entry until such time as I determine that additional admissions would be in the national interest," according to Trump's executive order. 

    The postponement will exist for at least the next 120 days, when no refugees from Syria will be allowed into America, Sputnik has learned. Following the four month period, refugee claims will be prioritized according to the extent refugees experienced religion-based persecution as minority groups, the order notes.

    US President Donald Trump speaks during the Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders Reception in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington, US, January 22, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    Trump Signs Order Establishing New Vetting Measures to Keep Terrorists Out of US

    The order indicates that state and local governments should be given a voice in deciding where refugees can settle as allowed by the current legal framework. It does not mention 'safe zones' in Syria.

    The visa interview waiver program for refugees has been immediately and indefinitely suspended. 

    Trump's cabinet officials have noted that the aim of the executive order will include further procedural elements to eliminate any "threat to the security and welfare of the United States."

    Supporters see the move as Trump making good on his campaign promise to suspend the issuance of visas from countries known to be home to heavy terrorist activity. 

    Nihad Awad, the national executive director at the Council on American-Islamic Relations condemned tightening immigration from areas with heavy terrorist activity.

    "These [executive orders] will not make our nation safer," Awad tweeted, "rather they will make it more fearful and less welcoming."

    The order will implement a "multi-month ban on admissions from all countries" until a better vetting process can be put in place. Further, Trump will prioritize introducing a biometric system to that keeps a record of all entries and exists to and from the US.

      cast235
      Russia could run SAFE ZONES. This will stop issues. Syria may allow it ..
    • Reply
      Tim - USA
      This is more great news from Trump. Now throw the ones that are already here out ! The sooner the better.
    • Reply
      marcanhalt
      Those who say they feel fearful and less welcomed, should also be grateful. I have not heard in the language of those who say they are protecting their rights to come here. This is NOT a land of 'milk and honey', but the home of the free and the brave. Prove that you belong here.
    • Reply
      Adrienne Adonis
      That's great news...... Their problems are not Americas problems. The Americans have enough crap to deal with their own people ...... They don't need any more coming in.
    • Reply
      jas
      Good move. Obama was preparing a Muslim Brotherhood street army.
    • Reply
      choticastile
      It is incredible that as usual-- that what has come to be expected from the USA,, that the USA is again washing its hands and walking away from the nests of iniquity it was responsible for directly causing and creating, which resulted in the worst refugee crisis the world has ever known. Their countries invaded, destroyed, multiple civilians of these countries targeted, resulting in mass casualties or-- as the USA refers to it >>>collateral damage<<<! The lives of the millions who survived -- left decimated for generations to come. What option did the peoples from the many countries the USA destroyed, have left to them, but to flee and seek refuge elsewhere, in a desperate attempt to survive and rebuild their shattered existence!?

      Referring only to Syria here-- Trump mentioned the other day, that safe zones should be created there... The irony of it boggles the mind, that at this extremely belated hour, after Russian support, at the very least, turned around the unspeakably unlivable situation in Syria over the last 15 months, by ridding Syria of the US and her so-called "allies'" support of the terrorist infestation they foisted on and unleashed on Syria. Not only on Syria-- but Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Sudan and now Somalia-- with big questions hanging over Nigeria and Kenya too???-- with Boko Haram-- and El-Shabab-- all Wahhabi birthed terrorism.

      Further, that the spillover of the horrendous chaos the US created in these many countries to serve its global expansion agenda, severely impacted and affected the regions bordering these countries-- not only the ME, but also Africa-- the ungodly turmoil set in motion by the US, resulting in general imbalance of these nations, most of them having to accommodate the massive flow of desperate refugees resulting from US global interventionist warmongering.

      While its admirable that President Trump is determined to make America great again, it cannot else but leap to mind, that again the US is ditching its global responsibilities by walking away without a backward glance from the global chaos the US and its allies engineered and the virtually cataclysmic cost wrought on the strings of nations destroyed by those claiming to be the "exceptional and indispensable" nation of the world.

      God help us all, when we have lost the heart to face up to the wrongs we have done and adding insult to injury, neglect to provide succour to those we have left with no place to go!

      It might do well and hopefully give deeper insight into the terrible struggle Syria has had to live with, subjected to a war it never wanted or was the cause of, by reading the following two articles which appeared on RT:-

      www.rt.com/news/315482-assad-terrorism-refugees-interview and
      www.rt.com/news/315848-assad-syria-isis-interview

      Unless the USA has the courage to commit to deep and ruthlessly honest introspection of what its many wars have dumped on and caused throughout the world, since shortly after the end of WWII-and that the backlash of all these wars have come home to roost within US borders -- there's no hope for a better and more peaceful world.
    • Reply
      choticastilein reply tomarcanhalt(Show commentHide comment)
      marcanhalt, The home of the "free and the brave"!? -- That the refugees should be grateful!? Marcanhalt, I am surprised at what you said, to say the least, as the US' actions were the direct cause of not only the global refugee crisis, but the terrorist scourge supporting the invasions and wars the US and its redoubtable allies delivered on so many countries. The truth is the truth and the evidence serving it-- can never be erased. Maybe in the distant past, the US was once the land of the free and the brave for Americans, but painful as it is to face-- in the eyes of billions today, the facts reveal a starkly different picture to the rest of the world.
    • Reply
      marcanhalt
      No matter what the circumstance, no matter who caused the problem there are brave men and women in every conflict that did not deserve the world coming down on their heads. Those same men and women, thought maybe few in number, need a refuge from the storms they are in. It was NOT the American people who caused the tearing apart of their homes, their lives, their fortunes, their freedoms, but rather the elite who said they were authorized to act on behalf of those same American people. The few that deserve their freedoms, as refugees, because they were willing to join their own freedom's call, are not joining the elite but, rather, those who trusted their own politicians to keep them free. These are the ones these same like-minded refugees want to join with not their votes. For them, for us, it is a continual learning experience as to what being free and brace really looks like. We don';t need the "huddle masses" coming to the US, but the ones who do understand the price of freedom; bravery. We don't need anymore flotillas from Cuba, for example.
