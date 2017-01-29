Merkel: Struggle Against Terrorism Cannot Justify Trump's Blanket Entry Ban

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Friday, Trump signed an executive order blocking all refugees from coming to the United States for 120 days and suspended the entry for citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days.
"[Merkel] is convinced that even the necessary resolute struggle against terrorism does not justify placing people of a certain origin or belief under suspicion," Seibert said, as quoted by the Spiegel magazine.
On Saturday, Merkel and Trump held a telephone conversation, but the issue of the entry ban was not covered, according to the newspaper.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Why are they freaking out, when a President abides by the first priority of Government, the national security and defence of his/her nation, people and dependent territories? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete She should do herself a favor. SHUT UP!!! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Let's not forget, that Merkel, herself, was an outsider before the 'shadows" found her, and SHE latched onto them. If it were not for a parliamentary form of government, which showed she was an 'outsider', and Obama, she would be but a footnote when you received your 'paper'.
anne00marie
Why does Merkel believe that the wishes and ambitions of Soros, take precedence over the national security and defence of the nation, people, and dependent territories. Perhaps if the guests to many European Nations, actually behaved (did she not notice Cologne on New Year's Eve 2015, what has happened in Sweden, Belgium, France, etc, etc, etc) actually respected their hosts, there would not be a problem. The only ones that are losing out, are the genuine refugees, held hostage, by the actions of the economic jihadists.
cast235
marcanhalt