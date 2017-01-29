Merkel: Struggle Against Terrorism Cannot Justify Trump's Blanket Entry Ban

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Friday, Trump signed an executive order blocking all refugees from coming to the United States for 120 days and suspended the entry for citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days.

"[Merkel] is convinced that even the necessary resolute struggle against terrorism does not justify placing people of a certain origin or belief under suspicion," Seibert said, as quoted by the Spiegel magazine.

On Saturday, Merkel and Trump held a telephone conversation, but the issue of the entry ban was not covered, according to the newspaper.