Lavrov, Turkish FM Cavusoglu Discuss Syria Ceasefire in Phone Call

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — After Moscow-Ankara-Tehran negotiations on Syria, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on December 29 that the Syrian government and armed opposition groups had reached an agreement on a nationwide ceasefire in the country and on readiness to start peace talks.

A nationwide ceasefire in Syria was brokered by Russia and Turkey and later approved by the United Nations. The ceasefire deal in Syria has been in effect since December 30. The truce is expected to be followed by peace talks in the Kazakh capital of Astana later this month.

"The sides emphasized the importance of the strict adherence to the cessation of hostilities and of the constructive approach to the preparation of intra-Syrian talks in Astana, while stressing the need to continue fight against terrorist groups in Syria," the ministry said in a statement.