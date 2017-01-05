Register
    Cars pass by a billboard showing US President-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin placed by pro-Serbian movement in the town of Danilovgrad on November 16, 2016

    CIA Chief Brennan Hopes US-Russia Relations to Revive Under Trump Administration

    © AFP 2016/ Savo PRELEVIC
    CIA Director John Brennan expressed hope that Washington-Moscow relations may improve under Donald Trump's administration.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director John Brennan has expressed hope in warmer relations between the United States and Russia for the sake of global stability.

    "I certainly hope that, looking out over the next several years, the relationship between Moscow and Washington improves, because it is critically important for global stability for the United States and Russia to have a better relationship, absolutely, and so I fully endorse that," Brennan said in an interview with the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS), released on Wednesday.

    President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Giant Center, Dec. 15, 2016, in Hershey, Pennsylvania
    © AP Photo/ Matt Rourke
    Why Obama's Farewell Sanctions are Actually a 'New Year's Gift' to Trump
    PBS issued the second part of the interview after releasing the first part on Tuesday. In the first part, Brennan slammed Russia over an alleged "scorched earth" policy in Syria, leading to a strong response from the Russian Defense Ministry.

    Despite the remarks, the second part of the interview indicated that the outgoing CIA chief thought that the two countries can find ways to cooperate, with the incoming Donald Trump administration possibly presenting an opportunity for rapprochement.

    "This is not to say that we cannot find ways to be able to work together, the United States and Russia. Again, I think it’s critically important that we do. And maybe now, with a new administration, there will be opportunities to do that. I certainly hope so," Brennan said.

    The CIA head, however, reiterated US intelligence claims that Russia used cyberattacks to influence the US election.

    US intelligence agencies are set to present a report on the allegations to Trump on Friday. Trump has previously criticized the claims, while WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange said Russia had nothing to do with leaks compromising the Democrats and Russian officials have called the US allegations absurd.

      marcanhalt
      "Careful, Mr Trump. Mr Brennan sees himself as a bipartisan fellow, able to work with any administration. The truth is, he is a liar and only wants to hold onto his miserable job. Maybe he, too, is a Soros sorry...
      belgradetower
      What makes you to believe Brennan is talking the truth?
      Our experience tells us exactly the opposite. I would go by Missouri license plate's slogan "Show Me State".

      Unfortunately I believe US/UK/ISR ultimate goal will not change - Russia down on their knees.
      topolcats
      Obama has been made a fool yet again by no other than his pick as CIA boss! LMAO
      2007harleydavidsonsg
      Sounds like Bernnan just waved a white flag. I hope we contine moving forward from this cold war mindset.
      Mikhas
      Trump will accept that kind of *ss licking with a smile and a nod from here on but he knows darn well that these weasels are lying between their teeth's .

      US got her own set of 5:ft columns. Brennan will make sure to do the opposite of what he just said.
