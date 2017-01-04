Trump Says Intelligence Briefing on ‘Russian Hacking’ Delayed

© Photo: Pixabay McCain Doubts US Congress Will Set Panel to Probe Alleged Russian Hacking

President-elect Donald Trump tweeted:

"The "Intelligence" briefing on so-called "Russian hacking" was delayed until Friday, perhaps more time needed to build a case. Very strange!"

​In December 2016, Trump agreed to hear an intelligence briefing on alleged Russian involvement "to be updated on the facts," despite his dismissive stance of allegations that Russia was involved in ‘hacking' the US presidential elections.

Trump is known for skepticism toward the US intelligence community. According to media reports, two weeks after his victory, he had accepted just two daily intelligence briefs, while President Barack Obama received them on a daily basis.

During a January 3 press conference, future White House spokesman Sean Spicer announced that Trump would, on his first day as commander-in-chief, repeal several actions performed by outgoing President Barack Obama. Spicer refused to comment on whether Trump would repeal Obama's recent expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats and their families.

According to Spicer, Trump preferred to delay any decision until he received an intelligence briefing on the matter.