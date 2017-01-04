Trump Says Intelligence Briefing on ‘Russian Hacking’ Delayed

"The "Intelligence" briefing on so-called "Russian hacking" was delayed until Friday, perhaps more time needed to build a case. Very strange!"
The "Intelligence" briefing on so-called "Russian hacking" was delayed until Friday, perhaps more time needed to build a case. Very strange!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 4 января 2017 г.
In December 2016, Trump agreed to hear an intelligence briefing on alleged Russian involvement "to be updated on the facts," despite his dismissive stance of allegations that Russia was involved in ‘hacking' the US presidential elections.
Trump is known for skepticism toward the US intelligence community. According to media reports, two weeks after his victory, he had accepted just two daily intelligence briefs, while President Barack Obama received them on a daily basis.
During a January 3 press conference, future White House spokesman Sean Spicer announced that Trump would, on his first day as commander-in-chief, repeal several actions performed by outgoing President Barack Obama. Spicer refused to comment on whether Trump would repeal Obama's recent expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats and their families.
According to Spicer, Trump preferred to delay any decision until he received an intelligence briefing on the matter.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I love how he put that non-sensical word in quotation marks! Looks like those folks are having some real difficulty getting their act together on this one. It can be imagined that Trump could be fighting other govt elements on the Russian matter for the entire duration of his presidency. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I like Sputnik's choice of pic with the article. Trump's kind of a fun guy.To be fair to Trump, he has been open-minded on this, but anyone would wonder about the way Obama has gone about this. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The timing of the so called briefing is to let the "weekend take care of it" as usual. The whole conundrum of these allegations are bogus smithereens, scraps of little nothings. Obama's got to be ashamed of his actions. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete It looks like they are really set on getting rid of Trump one way or the other. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Look at the 'media' and how they are reacting. It is quite a sight to behold. Trump is by-passing them completely. Trump is talking to the people, to us, directly via Twitter. Thousands upon thousands of 'news' reporters and opinion think-tank analysts are about to lose their gravy train. Come to thing about it, when your job is to drain the swamp it is indeed best to cut off all those who are feeding the swamp. It's going to be interesting. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete The media is corrupt and one sided that's why Trump uses Twitter. He does not need the media for press conferences and we don't need the media for their fake news......
Antares Prime
jas
Obama takes the drastic action of expelling 35 Russian diplomats in the harshest possible way and doesn't even have evidence to show the next POTUS? That is very strange. Trump is right to say it. Bizarre. Obama's intel people are supposed to have their evidence BEFORE Obama takes action.
Eagle Law
Hermes
I think they will stoop to murder if anything else fails.
I have never seen them this desperate.
Donny
Adrienne Adonis