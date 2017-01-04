Register
06:22 GMT +304 January 2017
Live
    Search
    US President-elect Donald Trump

    Trump Says Intelligence Briefing on ‘Russian Hacking’ Delayed

    © AFP 2016/ JIM WATSON
    US
    Get short URL
    7104393

    US President-elect Donald Trump tweeted that an intelligence briefing regarding alleged Russian involvement in hacking the US elections has been delayed until Friday.

    Cybercrime
    © Photo: Pixabay
    McCain Doubts US Congress Will Set Panel to Probe Alleged Russian Hacking
    President-elect Donald Trump tweeted:

    "The "Intelligence" briefing on so-called "Russian hacking" was delayed until Friday, perhaps more time needed to build a case. Very strange!"

    ​In December 2016, Trump agreed to hear an intelligence briefing on alleged Russian involvement "to be updated on the facts," despite his dismissive stance of allegations that Russia was involved in ‘hacking' the US presidential elections.

    Trump is known for skepticism toward the US intelligence community. According to media reports, two weeks after his victory, he had accepted just two daily intelligence briefs, while President Barack Obama received them on a daily basis.

    During a January 3 press conference, future White House spokesman Sean Spicer announced that Trump would, on his first day as commander-in-chief, repeal several actions performed by outgoing President Barack Obama. Spicer refused to comment on whether Trump would repeal Obama's recent expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats and their families.

    According to Spicer, Trump preferred to delay any decision until he received an intelligence briefing on the matter.

    Related:

    White House Explains Different Responses to Alleged Russia, China Hacking
    Trump Says Computers Aren't 'Safe,' Has Information About Russia Hacking Claims
    FBI-DHS Report on Alleged Russian Hacking Does Not Even Claim to Be Accurate
    Experts Destroy White House ‘Proof’ of Russian Hacking
    Tags:
    Russian hacking, election hacking, US Intelligence Community (USIC), Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Twitter, Sean Spicer, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Antares Prime
      I love how he put that non-sensical word in quotation marks! Looks like those folks are having some real difficulty getting their act together on this one. It can be imagined that Trump could be fighting other govt elements on the Russian matter for the entire duration of his presidency.
    • Reply
      jas
      I like Sputnik's choice of pic with the article. Trump's kind of a fun guy.To be fair to Trump, he has been open-minded on this, but anyone would wonder about the way Obama has gone about this.

      Obama takes the drastic action of expelling 35 Russian diplomats in the harshest possible way and doesn't even have evidence to show the next POTUS? That is very strange. Trump is right to say it. Bizarre. Obama's intel people are supposed to have their evidence BEFORE Obama takes action.
    • Reply
      Eagle Law
      The timing of the so called briefing is to let the "weekend take care of it" as usual. The whole conundrum of these allegations are bogus smithereens, scraps of little nothings. Obama's got to be ashamed of his actions.
    • Reply
      Hermes
      It looks like they are really set on getting rid of Trump one way or the other.
      I think they will stoop to murder if anything else fails.
      I have never seen them this desperate.
    • Reply
      Donny
      Look at the 'media' and how they are reacting. It is quite a sight to behold. Trump is by-passing them completely. Trump is talking to the people, to us, directly via Twitter. Thousands upon thousands of 'news' reporters and opinion think-tank analysts are about to lose their gravy train. Come to thing about it, when your job is to drain the swamp it is indeed best to cut off all those who are feeding the swamp. It's going to be interesting.
    • Reply
      Adrienne Adonis
      The media is corrupt and one sided that's why Trump uses Twitter. He does not need the media for press conferences and we don't need the media for their fake news......
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Winter Wonders of Crimea
    Winter Wonders of Crimea
    Pornography Victims in Utah May Soon Be Able to Sue for Damages.
    Utah Porn Prohibition?
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok