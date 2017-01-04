CIA Chief Claims Russia Using ‘Scorched-Earth' Policy in Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia is playing by its own rules in Syria, including using tactics that will turn it into wasteland, US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director John Brennan said.
"What the Russians have done in Syria in terms of some of the scorched-earth policy that they have pursued that have led to devastation and thousands upon thousands of innocent deaths," Brennan told the PBS broadcaster on Tuesday.
Russia became militarily involved in Syria in September 2015 when the US-led coalition had already been bombing Islamists in Syria and neighboring Iraq for over a year. The Russian military has initiated several lulls in fighting on the ground. The recent one came into being last Thursday and is expected to be followed by peace talks between the Syrian government and moderate opposition.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The US never ever did this???Yeah right. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete The sheep will believe every word he said! that's 25% of the population the other 75% will think he is full of shite.
eagleson
ivanwa88
To me that statement and particularly its timing is to arm the sheep with a retort when it comes to being levied for rebuild contribution after 5 years of devasting NATO bombing of Syria but like everything else lets blame Russia.
Which is easy to get away with if you follow CNN and the Washington sheep weekly.