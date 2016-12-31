Register
17:32 GMT +331 December 2016
Live
    Search
    US President Barack Obama

    #WorstPresidentEver: US Twitter Users Deliver Their Verdict Upon Obama's Rule

    © Wikipedia/
    Politics
    Get short URL
    639130

    Assessing Barack Obama's legacy some US Twitter users labeled the outgoing politician "the worst president ever" and denounced his attempts to deepen the rift between the United States and Russia.

    Jan. 20, 2009. President-elect Barack Obama was about to walk out to take the oath of office. Backstage at the U.S. Capitol, he took one last look at his appearance in the mirror
    © Photo: The White House
    Last-Ditch Efforts: Obama's Anti-Russian Sanctions 'Will Come Off Like Dust'
    The outgoing US President Barack Obama has taken a last-ditch effort to damage America's relations with Moscow by introducing anti-Russian sanctions over what the US mainstream media called "vote hacking."

    Still it appears that the new sanctions are primarily directed against the Trump administration rather than the Russian government, as Vyacheslav Smirnov, director of the Scientific and Research Institute of Political Sociology remarked in his interview with Radio Sputnik.

    "The outgoing US presidential administration wants to plant a bomb under relations between Trump's administration and Russia," Smirnov believes.

    Since the beginning of the last week the White House has expanded sanctions against Russia and adopted a series of laws apparently aimed at creating as many problems for Obama's successor as possible.

    Obama's snap decisions have prompted a wave of criticism from US Twitter users, who jumped at the opportunity to point the finger at the president's embarrassing blunders, labeling him "the worst president ever."

    "Saw this morning that Obama trying to pass last minute laws to screw Trump up. #WorstPresidentEver," Twitter user David Benjamin wrote last week.

    ​Some users see Obama's so-called "retaliatory measures" against Moscow as nothing less than an attempt to start conflict with Russia.

    ​"US expels 35 Russian diplomats and closed 2 compounds. Clearly Obama is trying to start WWIII before leaving office. #WorstPresidentEver," a user named Steve Hirsch tweeted.

    ​Others call attention to the fact that the Obama administration failed to present any evidence proving Moscow had a hand in the "vote hacking."

    ​They drew attention Obama's remark that no one could rig America's elections made during his October press conference with the Italian Prime Minister.

    ​"There is no serious person out there who would suggest that you could even rig America's elections, in part because they are so decentralized. There is no evidence that that has happened in the past, or that there are instances that that could happen this time," the US President said.

    For its part WikiLeaks highlighted that the "hacking report" released Thursday didn't mention that it was WikiLeaks who leaked and published a collection of Democratic National Committee (DNC) emails and pinned the blame on Moscow.

    ​However, according to Twitter user Steph, Obama's moves are more about "punishing Americans for rejecting him & Hillary."

    ​Contrary to all expectations, Russian President Putin refrained from slapping reciprocal sanctions on American government officials, prompting analysts to admit that the Russian leader has once again "outmaneuvered" the White House.

    US President-elect Donald Trump praised Putin's gesture: "Great move on delay (by V. Putin) — I always knew he was very smart!"

    ​Meanwhile, the UK Russian Embassy tweet over Obama's latest move has stolen the show in the mainstream media.

    ​"UK Russian Embassy trolls President Obama on Twitter, calling him a 'lame duck'," The Telegraph wrote Friday.

    "The Russian response to Barack Obama's announcement that he was expelling 35 diplomats over the alleged cyber-attack on the US election, was fast, and in some cases, rather amusing," The Independent remarked commenting on the matter.

    According to Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, this time America was "slapped in the face" by its own government.

    "Now, the whole world can see what a crushing blow President Barack Obama and his unskilled team delivered to Washington's reputation and leadership," Zakharova wrote on Facebook.

    However, she believes that Washington and Moscow stand a good chance of resolving the deadlock in relations.

    "It is necessary to resolve the deadlock in the US-Russian relations, which occurred due to the previous US administration, and there are all prerequisites for this," Zakharova told Sputnik Saturday.

    "We, as the Foreign Ministry, can work with a team which represents the authority, meaning it has been approved. So we are waiting for the new administration to arrive at the White House, and then we will be ready to work with them," she stressed.

    Related:

    'Holds No Water': How Obama Invented 'Russian Hackers'
    Putin 'Outmaneuvers' Obama by Refusing to Expel US Diplomats, Slap Sanctions
    Obama's Anti-Russia Sanctions Aimed to 'Make Sure Trump Won't Back Off Easily'
    Obama Tries to Undermine Trump by Imposing ‘Vindictive’ Anti-Russian Sanctions
    Obama Failed to Prove Alleged Russian Cyberattacks Impacted US Election
    Tags:
    election hacking, Russian hackers, anti-Russian sanctions, Wikileaks, U.S. Department of State, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      peaceactivist2
      All can be remembered of Hussein Obama is killing, killing, and more killing similar to gang leaders do in Chicago area.
    • Reply
      jas
      Obama was on thin ice as it was. The last minute tantrums broke that ice. I don't know if he's the worst POTUS ever, but I would say very close to the bottom. This last cruelty to Russian diplomats was a huge mistake. Those people had small children and lives here in the US. Obama seems to do everything in his power to make everyone HATE the US as much as he apparently does.
    • Reply
      jas
      All someone has to do is wait, and a person like Obama will do it to himself because that is the fruit of evil.
    • Reply
      marcanhalt
      John D Rockefeller was deemed to be "the ugliest man with money." His control of the oil refining industry is legendary as to how he got that control. Many a competitor was rowed out into the middle of a lake, a river, during the night with a gun to his head.

      In his later years, seeing the end was near, he tried to recover some of his tarnished image. He decided that he did not want to go out with the perception that he was "ugly", which, physically he was.

      He decided to go into the slum areas of the cities and give away some of his money...his dimes. Children hate "The Grinch That Stole Christmas", but the ugliness of that fable can, and may, be forgotten but he was no match for Rockefeller.

      He died a bitter man, hating the idea that he was not greater than God. He was ceremonially cremated and his ashes thrown into the wind, some say in Arizona where he spent his last days.

      Obama has already been forgotten, although he still has not grasped the consequences of it yet. His press conferences ought to have given him some idea of this, if they had been fully attended.

      He is a Nigerian and whatever-else-you-want to call him. Perhaps the only place left to him, is the dirt hut he had to drag his grandmother out of to bring to Washington. What was it Dorothy said? "There's no place like home". And if he does, three people now living in the WH will not be going with him, that's for damn sure! And he will have brought it all on himself.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Russian Snow Maidens VS Santa Girls
    Russian Snow Maidens VS Santa Girls
    beware of the lame duck
    Hit the Road Barack
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok