31 December 2016
    Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) speaks with US President Barack Obama (L) before the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit plenary session at the International Convention Center in Beijing on November 11, 2014

    Putin 'Outmaneuvers' Obama by Refusing to Expel US Diplomats, Slap Sanctions

    Topic:
    US Sanctions Russia Over Alleged Interference in Election (24)
    Russian President Vladimir Putin has once again "outmaneuvered" US President Barack Obama by refraining from slapping reciprocal sanctions on American government agencies and expelling US diplomats, Earl Rasmussen, Executive Vice President of the Eurasia Center, told RIA Novosti.

    Putin took the high road, choosing to wait and see what steps the incoming US administration will make instead of creating additional challenges for Donald Trump, Rasmussen added, praising the Russian leader and his foreign policy team for their professionalism.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin attends his annual end-of-year news conference in Moscow, Russia
    ‘Most Damaging and Embarrassing Answer We Could Receive,' - Putin Shocks American Experts
    On Thursday, the Obama administration ordered the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats, the closure of two Russian diplomatic compounds and new sanctions against six Russian individuals and five entities, including the Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) and the Federal Security Service (FSB), over Moscow's alleged interference in the 2016 election.

    A day later, Putin said Obama's punitive measures were provocations aimed at further undermining US-Russian relations.

    "This runs contrary to the fundamental interests of both the Russian and American people. Considering the global security responsibilities of Russia and the United States, this is also damaging to international relations as a whole," the Russian president added.

    President Barack Obama in the White House Press Briefing Room
    With New Sanctions, Obama's Administration 'Plants a Bomb Under Trump's Ties With Russia'
    Vladimir Putin further said that US diplomats will not be expelled from Russia, stating that he will wait until President-elect Donald Trump takes office to improve relations between the two countries. Putin also wished Obama a happy New Year and invited children of US diplomats to the New Year and Christmas children's parties at the Kremlin.

    Donald Trump praised Putin for his decision. "Great move on delay by [Vladimir Putin]," he tweeted. "I always knew he was very smart!"

    ​Earlier this week, Trump expressed his displeasure over Obama's latest decisions. The comment was made prior to the outgoing US president announcing new sanctions on Russia. "Doing my best to disregard the many inflammatory President O statements and roadblocks. Thought it was going to be a smooth transition — NOT!" he tweeted.

    Topic:
    US Sanctions Russia Over Alleged Interference in Election (24)

    Tags:
    diplomatic row, anti-Russian sanctions, sanctions, Barack Obama, Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, United States, Russia
      professor.hornblow
      A true statesman
    • Reply
      ivanwa88
      Obama and certain elements in a panic now! as they wanted those people back before they could assist Trump with the truth of what was really going on.
      Obama promised a smooth transition but is driven by obsession and a good dose of a personality disorder that ignores protocol and noble thoughts and actions.

      Perhaps the CIA already knew this when planting Obama and jacked up the Nobel peace prize to cover the psychological weak point a clever subterfuge.
    • Reply
      copius
      Is that all you got , Obama?
      Who is your daddy, Obama? Didn't he teach you nothing?
    • Reply
      mario828282
      Crushed by his own hubris, Obama is struck by colossal irrelevance.
    • Reply
      copius
      Every move Obama makes is irrational and stupid.
      How can he be the commander in chief?
      Impeach this man now before he creates more mess to USA.
    • Reply
      tobi.gelando
      It is more as proven that President Putin is a real State's man (he is a ex sample for the west leaders) and Obonga is Oonga !!! a little school bully and became President !!! poor boy ...
    • Reply
      HardHawkin reply totobi.gelando(Show commentHide comment)
      tobi.gelando,

      A little primantona at school he may have been.

      A bully............. I dont think, flouflis ever wear pants, until he become a figure head, for the cameras.
