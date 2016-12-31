Putin 'Outmaneuvers' Obama by Refusing to Expel US Diplomats, Slap Sanctions

Putin took the high road, choosing to wait and see what steps the incoming US administration will make instead of creating additional challenges for Donald Trump, Rasmussen added, praising the Russian leader and his foreign policy team for their professionalism.
A day later, Putin said Obama's punitive measures were provocations aimed at further undermining US-Russian relations.
"This runs contrary to the fundamental interests of both the Russian and American people. Considering the global security responsibilities of Russia and the United States, this is also damaging to international relations as a whole," the Russian president added.
Donald Trump praised Putin for his decision. "Great move on delay by [Vladimir Putin]," he tweeted. "I always knew he was very smart!"
Great move on delay (by V. Putin) — I always knew he was very smart!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 30 декабря 2016 г.
Earlier this week, Trump expressed his displeasure over Obama's latest decisions. The comment was made prior to the outgoing US president announcing new sanctions on Russia. "Doing my best to disregard the many inflammatory President O statements and roadblocks. Thought it was going to be a smooth transition — NOT!" he tweeted.
Doing my best to disregard the many inflammatory President O statements and roadblocks.Thought it was going to be a smooth transition — NOT!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 28 декабря 2016 г.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete A true statesman Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Obama and certain elements in a panic now! as they wanted those people back before they could assist Trump with the truth of what was really going on. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Is that all you got , Obama? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Crushed by his own hubris, Obama is struck by colossal irrelevance. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Every move Obama makes is irrational and stupid. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete It is more as proven that President Putin is a real State's man (he is a ex sample for the west leaders) and Obonga is Oonga !!! a little school bully and became President !!! poor boy ... Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete tobi.gelando,
professor.hornblow
ivanwa88
Obama promised a smooth transition but is driven by obsession and a good dose of a personality disorder that ignores protocol and noble thoughts and actions.
Perhaps the CIA already knew this when planting Obama and jacked up the Nobel peace prize to cover the psychological weak point a clever subterfuge.
copius
Who is your daddy, Obama? Didn't he teach you nothing?
mario828282
copius
How can he be the commander in chief?
Impeach this man now before he creates more mess to USA.
tobi.gelando
HardHawkin reply totobi.gelando(Show commentHide comment)
A little primantona at school he may have been.
A bully............. I dont think, flouflis ever wear pants, until he become a figure head, for the cameras.