Register
18:48 GMT +330 December 2016
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    President Barack Obama in the White House Press Briefing Room

    With New Sanctions, Obama 'Plants a Bomb Under Trump's Ties With Russia'

    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    Politics
    Get short URL
    848410

    The new anti-Russian sanctions by Washington and the expulsion of Russian diplomats from the United States are directed against the new US presidential administration, rather than the Russian government, political analyst Vyacheslav Smirnov told Radio Sputnik.

    The day breaks behind the White House in Washington,DC
    © AFP 2016/ PAUL J. RICHARDS
    Mainstream Media Calls New US Anti-Russia Sanctions 'Strongest' Response Since End of Cold War
    On December 29, outgoing US President Barack Obama announced the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats, the closing of two Russian diplomatic compounds and new sanctions against six Russian individuals and five entities, including the GRU (the Main Intelligence Directorate) and FSB (the Federal Security Service), over Moscow's alleged interference in the November US presidential election, which the Kremlin has denied.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that Moscow will determine further steps in restoring ties with the US depending on the policy of President-elect Donald Trump.

    "Reserving the right to retaliate, we will not resort to the level of irresponsible 'kitchen' diplomacy and further steps toward the restoration of Russian-US relations will be built on the basis of the policy carried out by the administration of President Donald Trump," Putin said.

    Russia will not expel anyone as a response to US sanctions against Moscow over alleged hacking, Putin added.

    A journalist writes a material as she watches a live telecast of the US presidential election standing at portraits of U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Union Jack pub in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Alexander Zemlianichenko
    New US Sanctions Aim to Hurt Putin-Trump Ties, Peace Progress in Syria – Erdogan's Aide
    Commenting on the new sanctions, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova said that this time the US was "slapped in the face" by its own government.

    According to Zakharova, the decision to impose new sanctions against Russia will only create difficulties for the new US presidential administration.

    "Now, the whole world can see what a crushing blow President Barack Obama and his unskilled team delivered to Washington’s reputation and leadership. No enemy could do worse to the United States," Zakharova wrote on Facebook.

    In fact, the new sanctions are not aimed against Russia, but they are directly aimed against US President-elect Donald Trump and his administration, according to Vyacheslav Smirnov, director of the Scientific and Research Institute of Political Sociology.

    "The sanctions they have introduced, including against the GRU and the FSB, are rather scenic. But they indicate that the outgoing US presidential administration wants to plant a bomb under relations between Trump’s administration and Russia. For Trump, the new sanctions will produce negative outcome because he will find himself in a difficult situation," Smirnov told Radio Sputnik.

    Russian Embassy in Washington, USA
    © Flickr/ Kent Wang
    Going Down Swinging: Obama Slaps New Sanctions on Russia, Expels Diplomats
    According to the expert, there will be no problem to lift the sanctions but this issue is unlikely to be of first-rate importance for the new US presidential administration.

    "There are more important issues on which Trump wants to overturn Obama’s decisions. Such propaganda steps as sanctions against Russian intelligence services and diplomats are not among them. Before lifting them, cooperation with Russia should be launched. I don’t think that sanctions will be removed in January-February.  I think that their removal could coincide with a meeting between Trump and Putin," Smirnov pointed out.

    At the same time, he suggested that there will be those in Washington opposing normalization with Moscow.

    "This is not some kind of an anti-Russian lobby. I would say that those people promote interests that do not correspond with idea of cooperation with Russia. Those opposing Russia in Senate or in the new presidential administration have interests. So, the current anti-Russian hysteria is just a result. But I don’t think the new sanctions will further complicate ties between Moscow and Washington," he concluded.

    Related:

    'S Novym Godom!': US State Dept Congratulates Russian Journalists With Sanctions
    New Obama's Sanctions Against Russia 'More of the Same' Failed Policy - Senator
    Russian Lawmaker Supports Response to New US Sanctions Over Alleged Hacking
    Russia Will Respond to US Sanctions on Russia Over Alleged Hacking - Lavrov
    Tags:
    tensions, sanctions, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Box 1
      Russians are expelled, properties seized, sanctions imposed from the US for "allegedly" hacking the US election and no evidence has been provided by Obama or the DNC.

      The Russians must take the case to the International Law Courts.
    • Reply
      Peace
      Obama is a paranoid person. He bahave like a small child. I think the world should be happy he soon gone. When you look at at western medias writing about this and corrupt political elite you should think they all are paranoid. The see goust all over the place.

      In Norway they speak like they no, that they have evidence.

      I think people of the different country is tired of the corrupt political people. In many country we will see this corrupt people be changed out and like EU will dissolved.
    • Reply
      demooij
      Read Zimbabwe. Their president is ruling the African culture way. America, the U.S, wanted to proof this culture superior. By playing golf and declaring war.
    • Reply
      Peace
      Her is something norwegian people whrite about Putins move.. Taken from news house VG.
      -Putin goes high when Obumma goes low!
      Fantastisk
      - Obama; ha.. ha ...ha... ha ...ha ......ha... ha ....Putin peker nese tilbake til din Makt-bruk. Invitasjon til juletrefest for diplomatbarn, er svaret.

      -Her viser Putin mer lederskap og mer oppgående en det Veslig presse fremstiller han som .
      Det viser fredsavtalen i Syria og diplomatikrigen med USA.

      -Dette står det respekt av fra russland sinn side, (hvor i en? verden jeg vil leve i)
      når den amerikanske presidenten obama. Som driver et politisk sabotasje spill med og utvise diplomater får og forstyrre for verdens roen.

      -Haha, dette er jo genialt. Uansett hvem man er enig med i denne saken, så kommer man ikke vekk i fra at Putin, igjen, gjør en bedre, mer statlig figur, enn Obama i denne saken.

      -hahaha Putins svar til Obama er best!!!

      -Snakker om å dra ned buksene på USA du men

      -I realiteten et genialt trekk fra Putin! Fredsprisvinner Obama sitter igjen m svarteper!

      so on and so on. 95% of people ho give there comment support Putins move.

      Good luck Russia. You have huge support in Norway and arround the world.
      -
    • Reply
      jyd22
      Personally I don't see what all the fuss is all about. The US likes to get involved wherever they can exert influence on this planet so if the somebody revealed some stuff about one of the candidates at the US elections so what. So if in the future I post a positive or negative comment about one of the candidates at future US elections will it it mean that I ''got involved in the US electoral process''?
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    beware of the lame duck
    Hit the Road Barack
    Crash of Tu-154 plane in Sochi
    Crash of Tu-154 Plane in Sochi

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok