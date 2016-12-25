Register
19:59 GMT +325 December 2016
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    US Black hawk helicopters

    How US Became 'a Rogue Superpower That Considers Itself Above the Law'

    © AFP 2016/ JOSEPH EID
    Politics
    Get short URL
    72350311

    Back in 2002, the US opened the door to a new arms race by abandoning the 1972 Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty, Brazilian journalist Pedro Paulo Rezende told Sputnik. The journalist highlighted that Russia has always pursued a defensive strategy and added that Russia's rockets are "undoubtedly the best in the world."

    Brazilian journalist and expert in international affairs Pedro Paulo Rezende echoed Russian President Vladimir Putin stressing that the US opened the door to a new arms race by withdrawing unilaterally from the 1972 Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty in June, 2002.

    In the course of his annual year-end conference Putin underscored that by abandoning the treaty the US created the context for the renewed arms race.

    "The basis for the new arms race was created after the United States left the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty. This is obvious," Putin highlighted Friday.

    The Yury Dolgoruky nuclear-powered submarine seen during the ceremony of St.Andrew's flag-hoisting in the Sevmash shipyards, Severodvinsk. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Pavel Kononov
    Nuke Race 2.0: US 'Umbrella' Strategy Forced Russia to Increase Own Capacity
    "When one side unilaterally left the treaty and said it would be creating a nuclear 'umbrella,' all on its own, then the other side had to either create the same 'umbrella,' which we are not certain that it is advantageous, considering the doubtful efficiency of this program, or it had to create the efficient means of surpassing this missile defense system and perfecting the missile strike system," Putin said.

    Commenting on the issue Rezende told Sputnik Spanish that US decision makers had sought to break the deal since the late 1990s. He bemoaned the fact that Washington succumbed to pressure from then US President George W. Bush.

    "Today I am giving formal notice to Russia that the United States of America is withdrawing from this almost 30-year-old treaty," Bush said on December 13, 2001 as quoted by CNN.

    The media outlet reported that in response Russian President Putin called upon Washington to create a "new framework of [US-Russian] strategic relationship" and called Bush's decision to abandon the treaty a "mistake."

    George W. Bush
    Dmitriy Astakhov
    Джорж Буш

    Former President George W. Bush
    © AP Photo/ Pat Sullivan
    Safety Killed by Washington: 1972 Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty Between USSR, US
    The ABM Treaty was ratified between the US and the USSR in 1972 to limit deployment of missile systems used in defending areas against ballistic missile-delivered nuclear weapons. The treaty was first proposed by US Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara who argued that ballistic missile defense could provoke an arms race.

    Remarkably, on April 30, 2001 the influential Brookings Institution warned Bush against the move dubbing potential unilateral withdrawal from the ABM Treaty "a bad idea."

    "Coming on the heels of the Senate's rejection of the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty, the administration's refusal to submit the treaty on the International Criminal Court for Senate consent and Mr. Bush's abandonment of the Kyoto Protocol, unilateral withdrawal from the ABM Treaty would be widely seen as definitive proof that the United States has become a rogue superpower that considers itself above the law," Brookings Institution's experts Ivo Daalder and James M. Lindsay stressed.

    Brazilian journalist emphasized that Russia has always pursued a non-provocative defensive strategy in the first place.

    "We must admit that Russia's strategy is aimed at boosting its defense," he underscored.

    US troops land with parachutes at the military compound near Torun, central Poland, on June 7, 2016, as part of the NATO Anaconda-16 military exercise
    © AFP 2016/ JANEK SKARZYNSKI
    Russia Will Not Be Dragged Into a 'New Arms Race Imposed by US, NATO'
    "It is nearly impossible to compare the two countries' [defense] systems. For example, Russia has always preferred the ground-based systems, in contrast to the United States," Rezende pointed out.

    For its part, the US has focused on developing the global ABM system with its elements deployed in North America, Europe and Asia.

    "The US priority was to develop a missile defense system that would prevent an effective counter-attack," Rezende said, "The problem is that this system is not working and that it has turned out to be much more expensive than it was initially planned."

    Furthermore, he noted, the US is still exploiting old B-52 bombers which were built in the 1960s.

    "Today day Russia possesses the best systems to launch nuclear weapons. Russian rockets are undoubtedly the best in the world," Rezende highlighted.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin attends his annual end-of-year news conference in Moscow, Russia
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
    Putin 'Sends Two Clear Signals' to Washington
    On Thursday, at an expanded Defense Ministry board meeting the Russian President emphasized that Russia is now stronger than any potential aggressor.

    "We can say with confidence that we are now stronger than any potential aggressor," Putin said.

    Putin's remark prompted an immediate response from the US State Department.

    "I don't think in all of human history there has ever been a military as capable and as intelligent, as strong, as well-led, as well-resourced, as the United States military is today," State Department spokesman John Kirby claimed.

    Still, there is more to this issue than meets the eye.

    "If I understood correctly, Russia's strength cannot be reduced to its modern weaponry; it also rests on the spiritual power of its people," Vietnamese political analyst Nguyen Dat Phat told Sputnik. "Any aggressive adversary will inevitably feel this power."

    Related:

    NATO 'Might Not Survive a Donald Trump Presidency'
    NATO Creeping Toward Russian Borders Citing Alleged Threat From Moscow
    'Under the Sign of Putin': Russia Was Key Player in Global Arena in 2016
    ‘More Than a Simple Strategic Partnership’: Putin Hails Relations With China
    Tags:
    missile defense, nuclear weapons, arms race, Anti-Ballistic Missile (ABM) Treaty, Vladimir Putin, John Kirby, George W. Bush, Europe, United States, Russia, Asia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      The Night Wind
      Many believe that American leaders are still in the 'Cold War' mentality, but that is mistaken. American policy since the 1990s has been influenced by the so-called 'Pax Americana' theory. According to that theory, the US is, and should be, the world's only superpower and that the US is a superior culture that has a right to impose its will on anyone it wishes---ostensibly for other countries' own good. The Clintons, Bushes, and Obama all believe wholeheartedly in this theory.

      The US government's attitude since the 1st Bush Administration is not that it is above the law; but that it IS the law. That attitude is what has made the US essentially a rogue nation.
    • Reply
      Adrienne Adonis
      NATO and the US keep pushing Putins buttons eventually Putin will give them what they want. Putin has been patient from being enticed into the Western countries political threats. But patience could be running out. As the west creeps closer to Russia's border eventually Russia will have to respond. The question become if Russia decides to protect its borders or make an all out offensive against the US territory and surprise everyone. However WW3 has already begun in Syria and Ukraine conflicts except it is not officially stated that way.
    • Reply
      JOHN CHUCKMAN
      Readers may enjoy these related pieces

      chuckmanwords.wordpress.com/2015/05/08/john-chuckman-essay-dangerous-flailing-and-bellowing-of-the-b

      chuckmanwords.wordpress.com/2009/05/28/lessons-from-the-american-revolution

      chuckmanwords.wordpress.com/2009/05/26/disturbing-the-planet-and-blaming-the-mess-on-others
    • Reply
      kookain reply toJOHN CHUCKMAN(Show commentHide comment)
      JOHN CHUCKMAN,
      Very interesting blog. Especially your thoughts about merkel. I never trusted her and she was the reason that I started again to participate in elections. But she is even worse thanI dreamt in my nightmares. Idon't think that her behaviour is caused by her youth in the GDR but a profound character deficite. Perhaps you know that as a secretary of agitation and propaganda she was already privilege in that times - something very unusual for a priest's daughter.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Christmas Celerations Around the World
    Christmas Celebrations Around the World
    Obama Pushes for Last-Minute Regulations
    Obama Pushes Through Last-Minute Regulations Ahead of Trump
    Crash of Tu-154 plane in Sochi
    Crash of Tu-154 Plane in Sochi

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok