Iranian President Rouhani: We Should Not Let Trump Succeed in Damaging National Unity

Washington introduced new sanctions against the Islamic Republic last week, imposing new sanctions on petroleum companies and two people, claiming they were helping Iran to bypass US restrictions.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has urged citizens to participate in an election, scheduled for 21 February, noting they should not let US President Donald Trump destroy their national unity.

"We should not let Trump succeed in creating gaps between the establishment and people ... We should remain united ... Don't turn your back on elections. Let's have a high turnout", he said.

© AP Photo / Office of the Iranian Presidency In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani speeches before the heads of banks, in Tehran, Iran, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020

The statement comes after the US president said he wouldn't remove sanctions on Tehran in exchange for starting negotiations, also repeating this in a tweet written in Farsi.

Legislative elections in February will determine the fate of 285 seats in the Iranian parliament. The vote will be held as the country is still reeling from the death of Quds Commander General Qasem Soleimani and severe sanctions, imposed by the US.