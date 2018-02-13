Police Recommend Israeli PM Netanyahu Indictment For Corruption, Bribery

The ninth Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, is facing a potential indictment after a police investigation reportedly urged the official be charged formally for alleged misconduct that includes accepting bribes and corruption.

In a speech, the prime minister vowed to continue serving his country, point out that less than 50 percent of indictments recommended by police ever materialize. He said he has not served his country for "cigars from a friend, not for positive media coverage," but for love of country.

Netanyhua repeats his mantras: "This will end in nothing, because there is nothing there. I know the truth."



"There is no place for such accusations in a democratic country." Police recommendations mean nothing; only the AG decides." — Noga Tarnopolsky (@NTarnopolsky) February 13, 2018

Until the attorney general formally makes a decision Netanyahu is not formally accused.

Two investigations into Netanyahu for receiving expensive gifts illegally and working to manipulate one of the largest newspapers in Israel have resulted in a decision by Israel Police to recommend indicting the leader, according to Haaretz.

​The first investigation concerned a quid pro quo with wealthy business leaders while the second concerned an attempted deal by Netanyahu to convince one of the largest Israeli newspapers to provide less critical coverage of the leader, leading to concerns about free speech.

Allegations have lingered for months without any formal charges being leveled, however. In November, Israeli news outlets reported that the investigation into Netanyahu's history unearthed sufficient evidence to charge Netanyahu and his wife with bribery and corruption. The police have said they would unveil the recommendation on whether to indict the PM until Tuesday evening, yet Haaretz reports that prosecutors will pursue the charges.

No formal charges have been announced, but thousands of protestors have taken to the streets of Tel Aviv demanding Netanyahu's resignation.

The Israeli leader has consistently denied the charges of wrong doing while insisting that the investigations will lead nowhere.

"If and when police present a summary of the investigations to the attorney general, a short and concise statement will be released to the press informing them of the conclusions based on the evidence collected, as is the practice with investigations of public figures," an Israeli police source told the Times of Israel. Netanyahu is slated to speak publicly after the police announcement on Tuesday from his residence.

It is important to clarify that just because the police recommend indicting Netanyahu, the attorney general may not follow the recommendation to indict. Further, it is up to Netanyahu to step down, and even if Netanyahu steps down, it does not mean the right-wing Likud Party will lose its grip on power.

More details to follow