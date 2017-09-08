Israeli PM Netanyahu's Wife May Face Indictment on Corruption Charges

Sara Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister's wife, is suspected of spending some $100,000 of state funds on her own dining and catering services, according to the justice ministry.

Israel's Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit considers prosecuting Sara Netanyahu for fraud, breach of trust and farudelently procuring items.

Yesterday, PM Netanyahu dismissed the accusations by describing his wife as "a brave and virtuous woman" who "has spent a lot of time helping children", and called for stopping "obsession" with his family.

Sara Netanyahu has already faced questioning by police about her private household expenses after a series of reports claimed she was wasting state funds in support of her luxury lifestyle.