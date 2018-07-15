Russian Supermodel Vodianova Dancing Kalinka-Malinka Sends Instagram Into Awe

Russian model and philanthropist Natalia Vodianova has readied herself for the much-coveted World Cup final in the best possible way, stunning her 1,8 million-strong crowd of Instagram subscribers.

She not only appeared in a glittering gold mini-dress carrying a symbolic ball in her hands, but also posed as she and her close circle, all wrapped in a French tricolor, headed to the stadium to watch today’s iconic football game with their own eyes and finally celebrate the triumph of one of today’s competitors.

In another recently uploaded video, she dances the wildly popular Russian dance Kalinka-Malinka, saying that she is thereby delivering on a promise she made ahead of the Russia-Spain match, in which Russia grabbed a win.

She also appeared to make another promise at the time – to inject 1 million rubles into the development of Russian football, specifying just now that the money will be spent on “leather ball” tournaments and street football in her home country.

Instagram users instantly reacted to the pictures and the video, heaping praise on everything – from the way she looks to her extensive charity activities. Many have heartily lauded her support for the French squad. In less than two hours, the posts earned dozens of thousands of likes.



